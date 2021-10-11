The best moment was the one with my ex-husband Brad Pitt

“The Friends moment that I will never forget is the one in which Brad Pitt, my husband at the time, was our guest. It was wonderful, indeed fantastic! ”, This is the statement released by Jennifer Aniston to the microphones of Access. The actor appeared in the eighth season of Friends in 2001. And as Will confesses to Rachel: “When we went to school I spread the rumor that you were a hermaphrodite.”

The first love is never forgotten, you know. Not even for the stainless and beautiful Jennifer Aniston. Speaking of FRIENDS: THE REUNION, the actress said that the moment of the host of Brad Pitt in the sitcom in 2001 it was by far the one he preferred. Thursday 27 May fans of Friends, after 17 years, they will find their beloved friends of laughter together. Unforgettable New Yorkers: Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe.

Jennifer Aniston and her favorite scene in Friends

The favorite moment of the Los Angeles-born actress in the sitcom is the one in which Brad Pitt (at the time her husband) appeared as guest star in Friends. She confessed it herself on the occasion of the reunion on an American TV program. Aniston, in the company of Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow, during ainterview with Access, in fact, she was very unbuttoned praising her ex’s performance as a comedian. “The moment I will not forget is when Mr. Pitt was our guest. It was wonderful, indeed fantastic!“, this is Aniston’s answer to Kit Hoover’s question about who was the best guest star on the sitcom. Cox and Kudrow also listed other names including Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

Friends: The Reunion aired on Sky and streaming on NOW simultaneously with American HBO

Brad Pitt’s appearance in Friends

Brad Pitt appeared in the eighth season of Friends, in 2001, in the episode dedicated to Thanksgiving, “The One with the Rumor“. In that episode the actor in the role of Will, friend of Ross’s school and David Schwimmerche (precisely Ross) confess that while they attended high school they were part of the club “I hate Rachel. “ Brad – Will also adds: “When we went to school we spread the rumor that you were a hermaphrodite“A funny little curtain that naturally ends with Jennifer’s thoughts on why so many guys haven’t flirted with her in the past.

Jennifer Aniston: “We weren’t the Golden Couple with Brad”

At the time, out of fiction, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were there couple more chatted and acclaimed than Hollywood. The actress was married to Brad from 2000 to 2005. In January 2005, the two announced their separation, reaching divorce in October.

The actress of Friends, guest from Oprah Winfrey, clarified: “The relationship with Brad wasn’t a fairy tale. And the Golden Couple described in the press is very far from the reality of our marriage “. The newspapers influenced the report and in fact Aniston also intervened on this point: “The media do nothing but create misunderstandings with fake images. They cannot show what people live in their private life away from the red carpet.“.

In April 2005, shortly after the separation with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt was photographed during a vacation in Kenya with the actress Angelina Jolie, met on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

Pitt and Aniston currently are very friends. But you know the friendships that follow great loves often reserve surprises (see the return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the Bennifers).

When FRIENDS: THE REUNION arrives

FRIENDS: THE REUNION arrives Thursday 27 May on demand on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW simultaneously with the release in the United States. Finally, after 17 years we will see Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe together. It has been since 2004 that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have not sat on the sofa in the loft of the record series. In the special will also be present Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber and many other exceptional guests.