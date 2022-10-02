The best moments of the event!

The first day of the D23 Expo was a true celebration of Disney, Pixar and video games

The D23 It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the year. Not just because of the celebration Disney returns to a physical format after years of quarantine, since before the pandemic studies such as Marvel and Star Wars They have taken advantage of the celebration to give surprising announcements. And furthermore, it is the first event that recognizes that the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company it is very close.

But that’s not all, the world had its eyes on the dashboard. Disney/Pixar, since the plan that the company has for the animated premieres of the iconic studio was revealed there, which has been the subject of controversies for supposedly getting relegated to Disney+.

And the first day of the celebration began with great surprises very exciting, and they have even begun to reveal some important details about the future of their most anticipated productions, because before the celebration began it was confirmed that the actor Eman Esfandi will be the protagonist of the new live-action of Ahsoka, was revealed the first official logo of Captain America 4 and it was confirmed that The Simpson They were renewed for a new season.

so here we leave you the best moments and surprises that were experienced at the expo.

The Celebration of 100 years and Tributes

the expo D23 started with confirmation that the company is committed to celebrating its 100th anniversary big. And after years of speculation, Bob Chapek confirmed that the celebration will officially start December 31st through the program New Years Rockin’ Eve which airs every year on the ABC and will last all year. More details are expected to be known very soon.

The Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

One of the most emotional moments of day 1 was undoubtedly the list of tributes and recognitions given to various stars who have participated in productions of Disney. The most emotional was Chadwick Boseman, because the one who received the recognition was his brother Derrick, who reminded the audience that Chadwick “He always honored his commitments with blood, sweat and tears while taking chemo at the same time,” ensuring that he was always very committed to the work he did at Disney.

Other stars who also became “disney legends” were Ellen PompeoPatrick Dempsey and the stars of Frozen: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

Frozen 3 and Game of Thrones?

During an interview for Variety on the D23, Josh Gad joked that he would love to say that the third part of Frozen it will be a crossover with Game of Thrones, since they would appear White Walkers and the kingdom of Arendel would have the mission to fight against the Targaryens.

Of course, this remained a joke and during the panel pixar no announcements were made about the continuation of the story about the two sisters.

Videogames at D23

One of the surprises that the panel of Disney and Marvel Games was the announcement of a new video game TRON: Identity, which will be launched on the market in 2023 which was described as “a visual novel” and will focus on a detective show that must solve one of the biggest crimes within The Grid.

In addition, they presented a look at the first gameplay and trailer for Aliens: Dark Descent. And it was also confirmed that a super nostalgic video game of the nineties series Gargoyles: Remastered is also under development.

Marvel Surprises

In addition, we finally have a release date for the long-awaited video game of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which will feature a series of 5 short which will be released from 31 October to celebrate the game coming to consoles next December 2.

Another of the biggest surprises left by the panel was the announcement that Niantic will join forces with Marvel Studios to create Marvel World Of Heroes, which will be an augmented reality mobile game where we can create our own superheroes and join forces with greats of the marvel universe

And in addition, it was also confirmed that the collaboration of Marvel with Skydance New Media It is a video game focused on Captain America and Black Panther during world war II. He doesn’t have a title or a release date yet, but he promised we could play with 4 superheroes and that history will transport us to United States, Paris, Wakanda and other places.

The big event of the night: Disney/Pixar

Cynthia Erivo started the panel Disney and Pixar with the song of When you wish upon a star to also celebrate the premiere of the live-action of Pinocchio. This was one of the most anticipated panels by fans, as they revealed the future of the animation giant and Disney’s ambitious strategy for both movie theaters and Disney+.

The Live-action Plans for Disney+

During the panel we were able to see a Hocus Pocus 2 new trailer and finally we also had a new glimpse of “disenchanted”, the sequel to the classic starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. In addition, it was also announced that the live action Peter Pan & Wendy will arrive on the platform also in 2023.

Here you can see the trailer of Hocus Pocus 2:

And the long-awaited theatrical releases

The little Mermaid It was one of the best commercials. In the panel they not only presented the complete sequence of the song Part of Your World, which elicited a standing ovation from the audience. They also presented a teaser-trailer where we could finally see the actress Halle Berry personified as princess ariel

At the event they also showed a part of the new version of Snow White, although the general public could only see a first image and the official logo. Gal Gadot he said he was “nice to meet you” of having played the villain and Rachel Zegler assured that in this new version we will see a princess with much more agency.

Haunted Mansion announced for his part that he will also have the great Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist of the film that follows a family that accidentally ends up in a haunted house. The film will hit theaters on March 10, 2023.

Also, we finally know that the prequel to the live action lion king will be titled Mufasa: The Lion King, which will have the same visual style as the film of 2019 and will tell the whole life of the young man Mufasa until he managed to become the king of the prairie.

The animated Bet for Disney +

During the panel it was revealed that Zootopia+, the series focused on the success of 2016 will arrive on the platform in November. For its part, Iwaju, the story centered on an heiress Nigerian it will thoroughly touch on issues of class and innocence. This is the first series produced Walt Disney Animations, since most of the animated shows are made by the division of Disney Television Animation.

pixar will also enter the world of series for the first time with Win or Lose, the story about a softball team preparing for a major championship.

And the intense animated bet in movie theaters

amy phoeler surprised the world during the panel by announcing that Pixar is preparing a sequel to Inside Out, which will be released in theaters in 2024. Phoeler promised that now we will see Riley as a teenager with new emotions.

At last we also got to see a trailer for Strange Worlds, the film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Lucy Liu about a family of explorers. And they also showed us a first glimpse of Ember and Wade, the protagonists of the story Elementary, tape that will arrive in 2023.

The studio also confirmed that they are working on a film titled Elio, which will tell the story of an 11-year-old boy who inadvertently makes contact with aliens and becomes the ambassador of Earth. He will also arrive in 2024.

Last but not least, Ariana DeBose also surprised panel attendees with an original song from the tape Wish, a project that will arrive in 2023 and that pretends to be the tape that commemorate 100 years of the company. The story will focus on how the dream star, to which many Disney characters have made wishes. asha will be the protagonist, who became aware of an evil threat that begins to dominate the castle but that no one else notices.