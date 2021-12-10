the best moments of the show

During the night the The Game Awards 2021, the Oscars of the videogame, which gave us the usual roundup of awards, announcements and various and eventual moments dedicated to the video game industry.

It Takes Two wins the most coveted prize tearing up the competition, a lot of well-deserved awards go to the best video games, and the Geoff Keighley show actually gave us a number of very interesting announcements regarding the titles that will complete the next seasons.

Here are the links you need to update yourself on The Game Awards 2021:

But The Game Awards are first of all a show, and as often happens in these kermesse, there are moments that go beyond the announcements and actual awards, or that from these situations give back curtains, messages, scenes in the round of an industry that has something to tell.

But no more chatter, because the title is quite explanatory: let’s see the best moments of The Game Awards 2021.

The orchestra medley

Let’s start with one of the cornerstones of Geoff Keighley’s demonstration: the orchestra medley of The Game Awards.

As always, before the celebration of the Game of the Year winner, the orchestra performs a selection of the main themes of the video games nominated for the most coveted statuette. A moment that always strikes a lot, as we told you in a special on music, and also in the 2021 edition it was certainly not less impactful.

It does not arrive at the beauty of the medley of 2019, perhaps accomplices of the soundtracks more reboant overall, but it is still a good time to enclose in music (always beautiful music) the videogame year with its most shining representatives.

Sting opens the show with the Arcane soundtrack

Speaking of music, we can’t pretend that Sting hasn’t opened The Game Awards 2021.

Sting, who sings “What Could Have Been”, the poignant melody that closes the first season of Arcane, the Netflix series inspired by the world of League of Legends (here you can find our review of the show).

Beyond the splendid performance of an equally beautiful song, a superstar who made the history of music singing at a video game show is a snapshot that must be imprinted in the memory, and which is part of a long series of moments that are making the video game grow as a medium.

Simu Liu would rather play Halo

It’s hard to think that The Game Awards 2021 writers’ staff wrote the sketch by Simu Liu after reading our special on Halo Infinite, but the award ceremony made by the actor of Shang-Chi for the best action video game it is punctual to say the least.

The actor, fascinated by some of the fight scenes of Halo Infinite who is seeing on his smartphone, declares that rather than wasting time with the award ceremony he would prefer to go home and play at the last minute Halo.

A casually perfect representation of the audience’s will, which in the Player’s Choice award chose 343 Industries as its game of the year. A very funny curtain, with a perfect presenter for the category.

Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey for Sonic 2

Taking up the speech made earlier on Sting, and on the value that is given to the videogame medium thanks to his performance, the curtain with Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey to present the trailer for Sonic 2 (which is beautiful), it is no exception.

Sketch of the genre, with two comedians among the best of their respective generations, these are things that are usually seen in the great Hollywood kermesse for the quality of the text and comic timing. We see that Ben Schwartz is very fond of his image as the voice of the blue hedgehog, and he conveys it fully in the way he presents the trailer.

Pungent thanks for changing Sonic’s original design in the movie, ed hilarious the gag in the trailer inserted in a DVD, which would be useless because no PC has the player included anymore. Jim Carrey – who is waiting for us all in the Metaverse – in closing, then, something from the other world.

Lady Dimitrescu wins and Maggie Robertson dominates

The Best Performance category, presented by Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey (Ellie and Abby respectively, from The Last of Us Part II), announces the award ceremony of Maggie Robertson for her portrayal of Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

A very beautiful moment in its entirety. Since when the statuesque voice actress in her beautiful dress gets up from her chair, walking towards the stage accompanied by the musical theme of the villain of the Capcom title, until he finds himself very excited to pronounce the ritual thank you speech.

An award received at the first experience as a voice actress in a video game, for a character who appears very little in the totality of Resident Evil Village, just a few hours and a handful of iconic scenes, and that despite the screen time impressed the jury.

The return of Telltale Games

We cannot fail to mention the official return of Telltale Games, a software house that had an unhappy fate a few years ago, and that we finally see re-emerging with two new projects.

Two series have been announced, in the classic video game style that Telltale has always done, of interactive adventures dedicated to two very important science fiction franchises: The Expanse And Star Trek.

Little to say except that we are happy to be able to review the name of this beloved studio, regardless of the quality of the video games he is working on.

The Matrix breaks all possible walls

It could only be a seminal work like The Matrix to breaking all narrative and conceptual patterns again, as the original film did in 1999.

Keanu Reeves, who in video games went head-to-head with Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, tells with Carrie Ann-Moss that the technology is so advanced that we ask what is true and what is real, and above all what is a video game and what is reality. A question that is often asked, perhaps by those unfamiliar with video games, when they see the triple A with sparkling graphics that “looks like a movie”.

And we too can do it from today, after the presentation of The Matrix Awakens, which is an experience that comes from the future, with its devastating graphic impact and a metanarrative prologue of great effect. A beautiful moment, written to hit the mark.

Neil Druckmann awards Josef Fares

It Takes Two brings home the GOTY 2021, and seeing Neil Druckmann reward Josef Fares is a really not bad image, for those who follow the world of video games with attention.

Two creatives probably at the antipodes in terms of character, and the imprint they give to their productions, but who at this juncture become professionals who embrace and compliment each other.

While Fares thanks the jury, very excited in a genuine way, citing the now famous “Fuck the Oscars”, invite all the audience to make babies (!) because they are the most beautiful thing in the world, and finally thanks Druckmann for being a source of inspiration.

It Takes Two alternate with The Last of Us Part II as the most important video game of the year, proving how much the video game is a medium capable of telling stories with a much broader spectrum than we can imagine at times.