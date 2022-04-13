the best monitor at the lowest price

If you were looking for a versatile monitor, which serves you both for work like playTake a look at this Xiaomi offer, its simplest monitor is today for just over 100 euros. It is a simple monitor, yes, but perfect for daily tasks… or to set up a space with a double or triple monitor thanks to its reduced edges.

This is the Mi 23.8” desktop monitor 1C, a 23.8-inch IPS monitor with great image quality for its price that offers clear and realistic image details and a 178º viewing angleideal as we say for a desktop with several monitors.

This Xiaomi offer is ideal for work, since it includes the function low blue light, a certified low blue light and flicker-free technology that helps protect the eye from fatigue when we are several in front of the PC. It also includes a fully adjustable stand. The monitor can be tilted 15 backwards and 5 forwards for optimal viewing and is compatible with VESA arms.

It supports HDMI and VGA video output, and its screen is a 3-sided borderless type to provide an immersive viewing experience. As we say, ideal for mounting several monitors at the same time.

Xiaomi Mi 23.8” desktop monitor 1C offer

My Desktop monitor 1C Xiaomi Monitor 1C 23.8″ FHD (ISP, 1920×1080, 16:9, 60Hz, 6ms, 250cd/m2, HDMI + VGA, 178º, 3 sides borderless), black.

