the best Moto G has a very fast screen

Since the first Moto G, almost a decade ago, the phones of this line they were synonymous with good mid-range performance and a very affordable price. The Moto G100 at the time was the best phone Motorola did, and now the G200 is the evolution of the most premium “G” of them all.

The Moto G200 is not a high-end phone, technically, that would be its big brother, the Moto Edge 30 Pro. Still, the G200 packs the most powerful processor of 2021, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, giving it the best performance the “G” family has seen so far in its history. But is this enough?

No, a powerful processor is not the only thing that makes a phone good. It is the combination of hardware, software and even design. Fortunately, the G200 complies in basically all these ways, even showing off in some sections such as the performance offered by its screen.

Because the Moto G200 has a refresh rate of no less than 144 Hz on its 6.8″ screen. It is an LCD panel and not an OLED, but the color quality and image sharpness is quite good. The only thing that What would improve is its brightness, which is not bad, but it could be better under the most intense light of the Sun. But in terms of its fluidity, those 144 Hz give a basically immediate experience to gamers in the most demanding games (enhanced by that Snapdragon 888+ under the hood), or if you wish, you can choose to have the frequency rate vary between the minimum and 120 Hz automatically, to extend battery life.

The performance of the screen together with the CPU, the Adreno 660 GPU and its 8 GB of RAM, is one of the best aspects of this phone. Another of them, in my opinion, is its design. Motorola has opted for a plastic back rather than glass, possibly hoping to cut costs a bit to maintain that price of 450 euros in Europe and 100,000 pesos in Argentina, but still the phone feels great in the hand. Its finish and color make it look premium, and the triple camera module in a kind of “cut” strip, almost brushed, is an original design that stands out from the vast majority of phones today that simply mount cameras on a raised module at the rear.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

And now that I’ve mentioned your camera, let’s take this opportunity to talk about what it can do when it comes to photography.

Motorola uses a practically “pure” version of the Android operating system, only with some additions of the brand, which for example add customization options, a mode gaming and those wonderful gestures we’ve always come to expect on a Moto, like turning your wrist to open the camera. Motorola also uses its own camera app, and it’s an app that I’ve seen get better and better over the years, among all the brand’s phones I’ve tried so far. The results are getting better, as I could check on the Moto Edge 20 Pro from last year, and again in this Moto G200.

The colors in photos captured by the G200 feel lifelike, without over-saturating or appearing too vivid for the colors in a setting. Shadow capture has continued to improve between each version of Android on Motorola, and the brightness of the lights did not result in a “burnt-in” effect in most of my tests (just a very few). Also, when reviewing the photos I took for this review, I noticed that the G200’s main sensor, a wide-angle 108 MP and f/1.9 aperture, can achieve good separation of objects from the background without using an effect. bokeh, as you can see below. I like it when the depth that some scenarios have is better understood.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

The phone’s ultra-wide sensor, which is 13 MP and has a maximum angle of 119 degrees, can achieve good results, and what’s even better, I notice almost no distortion at the edges of the image when taking a picture. photo with this lens, as you can see below.

The image above was taken with the main sensor on a rainy afternoon. The one below was captured immediately after from the same site.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Moving on to arguably the most difficult aspect of photography, shooting in low light, this has long been the most difficult aspect of most Motorola phones, but I’m glad I was able to check that they continue to improve. There is still some way to go, reducing noise in images and capturing more details in low light, but in my tests I was mostly satisfied with the results, including in the examples below:

L The first image was captured with medium to high indoor artificial lighting, and the second photo with medium to low indoor artificial lighting.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Finally, a photo at night and outdoors, in which there is a good contrast between the illuminated building (the fascinating Teatro Colón in the city of Buenos Aires) and the dark night sky. This is one of my favorite photos during my weeks of testing with this phone, because not only can you see the details of the theater and a completely black sky with very little noise, but the lights of the cars are not overexposed or “ burned”. There is still a way to go when it comes to night photos, but Motorola has certainly improved a lot.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Overall, the Moto G200 is the most powerful Moto G they’ve ever made, and an interesting middle ground between Motorola’s cheaper phones and newer ones. flagships recently launched by the company. It is a phone with the best processor of last year, which translates into good performance in games, multitasking and speed, accompanied by a very fast screen. Its 5,000 mAh battery is also on par with other Motorola phones, offering between 24 and 36 hours of intense use. But that should not be a surprise, because if there is something that Moto has accustomed us to in recent years, it is that the battery is not a problem, and the G200 could not be an exception.