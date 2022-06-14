The best movie from one of the most successful science fiction franchises in history leaves Amazon Prime Video and you have just over 48 hours to watch it

Few film franchises have been as successful as ‘Transformers’. Since Michael Bay directed to Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in an effective blockbuster 15 years ago, Paramount has released five more films in the saga. Interestingly, the lowest grossing is also the best. I am referring to ‘Bumblebee’, a great pastime with echoes of ‘The Iron Giant’ that leaves Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, June 16.

Released at the end of 2018, ‘Bumblebee’ arrived with the intention of renewing a saga that was going through very low hours after the arrival of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ the previous year. I am convinced that this affected the reception of a film that put the characters first of limiting itself to offering a show marked by the saturation of special effects.

That does not mean that the visual section has an important weight in ‘Bumblebee’, but the first feature film in real image of Travis Knight, also responsible for the exceptional ‘Kubo and the two magic strings’, remembers how important the most emotional side is. That is one of his great successes, since the bond that arises between the teenager played by hailee steinfeld and the famous transformer is the main engine of the show. There is even a certain air there more typical of the cinema of John Hughes.

For this, the use of a humor far removed from the one that Bay openly embraced in the last installments of the saga is also key. He himself recognized some time later that he should have stopped after the third and I will not be the one to think otherwise. Here instead of wallowing in an almost childish stupidity he chooses to use it to enhance the most charming side of him, thus making your viewing much more enjoyable.