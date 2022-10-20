The best movie in the “Superman” saga

Warner Bros. France

The revival of the “Superman” saga. In 2013, Zack Snyder (“Justice League”, “Watchmen”) seized the story of the iron man to dust off one of the most iconic franchises of the seventh art. Worn by Henry Cavill (“Enola Holmes”, “The Tudors”), “Man Of Steel” returned to the birth of “Superman”, a little boy who discovers that he has supernatural powers and that he is not born on earth. In the eye of the American director, this makes for a powerful and breathtaking epic.

A unanimous press

As soon as it was released, this 2h23 feature film ignited the press. “A hair-raising, caustic, intelligent film full of extraordinary special effects” wrote “Le Parisien”. “‘Man of Steel’ rises to the level of Richard Donner’s ‘Superman The Movie’ from the first scenes (…), then surpasses the 1978 reference film by not being satisfied with being an optimistic and literal transposition of the original comic“, rejoiced “L’Ecran Fantastique” while “Le journal du dimanche” boasted “captivating storytelling and sublime special effects“. Released in cinemas on June 19, 2013, “Man of Steel” had attracted 2.3 million spectators in dark rooms. Worldwide, the film gleaned more than 668 million dollars for an estimated budget of 225 million greenbacks .

