Entertainment

The best movie in the “Superman” saga

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Warner Bros. France

Warner Bros. France

The revival of the “Superman” saga. In 2013, Zack Snyder (“Justice League”, “Watchmen”) seized the story of the iron man to dust off one of the most iconic franchises of the seventh art. Worn by Henry Cavill (“Enola Holmes”, “The Tudors”), “Man Of Steel” returned to the birth of “Superman”, a little boy who discovers that he has supernatural powers and that he is not born on earth. In the eye of the American director, this makes for a powerful and breathtaking epic.

A unanimous press

As soon as it was released, this 2h23 feature film ignited the press. “A hair-raising, caustic, intelligent film full of extraordinary special effects” wrote “Le Parisien”. “‘Man of Steel’ rises to the level of Richard Donner’s ‘Superman The Movie’ from the first scenes (…), then surpasses the 1978 reference film by not being satisfied with being an optimistic and literal transposition of the original comic“, rejoiced “L’Ecran Fantastique” while “Le journal du dimanche” boasted “captivating storytelling and sublime special effects“. Released in cinemas on June 19, 2013, “Man of Steel” had attracted 2.3 million spectators in dark rooms. Worldwide, the film gleaned more than 668 million dollars for an estimated budget of 225 million greenbacks .

Twelve years after the first film, and after years of rumors, the American site “The Hollywood Reporter” announced this month…

Read more

Read also

Tonight on TV: One of the best films with Vin Diesel
Tonight on TV: The best film directed by Marilou Berry
Cyril Hanouna is preparing a film about the world of TV

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Olivia Wilde talks about the “misogynistic hell” that has been the promotion of her latest film: “It’s tempting to give up” | Feminism

33 seconds ago

his wife displays Karim Benzema, his links with Rihanna revealed

3 mins ago

Jack Sparrow costume sales skyrocket after Johnny Depp trial

12 mins ago

Jeremstar apologizes for his controversial debut… Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew their vows…

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button