The best movies about casinos, now on the Internet – Technology

Online casinos are experiencing a period of great splendor. They are very popular and frequented by millions of people from all over the world. They want to have fun playing roulette or blackjack and betting on sporting events.

On many web pages we can find a list of the best online casinos. But a good example of its popularity are the numerous films set in them that have been shot and that we can now see on the Internet. Let’s review the most interesting.

casino

Filmed in 1995 by director Martin Scorsese, it is based on a novel by Nicholas Pileggi. Robert de Niro plays Sam Rothstein, a gambler who runs one of the legendary casinos in Las Vegas. This belongs to the mafia and everything gets complicated when Nicky Santoro arrives in the city.

He has been sent by the mafia itself to check that everything is done according to their rules. Playing this is Joe Pesci and also has a leading role Sharon Stone as Ginger, Rothstein’s wife.

rain man

Another classic among movies set in casinos is this one shot by Barry Levinson starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. They are Charles and Raymond, two brothers who meet when their father dies. The latter is autistic and has extraordinary mental abilities, so Charles decides to take him to Las Vegas to play in the casinos.

Hangover in Las Vegas

Likewise, the city of Nevada is the setting for this film, one of the best comedies of recent years. It was directed by Todd Phillips and starred by Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha.

They are friends who come to the city of the game to enjoy a bachelor party. After a crazy night, they wake up to a tiger in the bathroom of their room and the boyfriend has disappeared. As if all this were not enough, none of them remember what happened. Such was the success of this film that it gave rise to two sequels and won a Golden Globe for best comedy.

Royal Casino

James Bond’s fondness for arcades is well known, as we have seen it in numerous films. But, in addition, in this one he moves to a casino in the fictional French city of Royale-les-Eaux to end the crimes of a member of the Russian secret service.

The film was directed by New Zealand director Martin Campbell and the lead roles were cast by Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen and Judi Dench.

The Pelayos

Directed by Eduard Cortés, it tells the true story of the Pelayo family, who created a method of playing roulette with which they won a lot of money in casinos around the world. Among its protagonists are Daniel Brühl, Lluis Homar and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

In conclusion, these are some of the best movies set in casinos. And now we can also see them on the Internet.