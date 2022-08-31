The best movies about gambling

The cinematographic world in most cases is inspired to make its plots in real or everyday stories. How could it be otherwise, the bets of all kinds they are an activity that has been with us for a long time and that has served as a starting point and plot line for many filmssome of them already considered historical and that specialists recognize as masterpieces.

And it is that there are many people who practice betting on a recurring basis, especially sports. There are numerous betting shops online that allow users several options to perform them, such as the possibility of creating a combined forecast; or they offer newcomers to the platforms different promotions such as free predictions or multiplying the initial deposit.

There are dozens of films inspired by gambling, and then we will review the most outstandingwhich were critically acclaimed at the time of its release. There are all kinds of them, reflection and more action, as well as focused on sports or in which the world of forecasts in general is the starting point of the story.

last century movies

One of the first films that we find related to the world of sports predictions is perfect heist1956. Stanley Kubrick plays the screenwriter and director of this thriller that recounts the life of Johnny Clay, an inmate who planned the theft of two million dollars in bets from a racetrack. The story explains how this assault is perpetrated, the end of which will leave more than one speechless.

The film that presents a great cast of stars is the color of money, by Martin Scorsese in 1986. Celebrities like Paul Newman and Tom Cruise tell the story based on a book about pool betting. The plot focuses mainly on a psychological portrait of the players and how feelings such as pride, respect and fidelity conflict.

With sport more as a protagonist we find eight men out, from 1988. In this case, it is set in a baseball stadium, specifically at Bush Stadium in Indianapolis. Based on real events, it counts as eight player members of the Chicago White Sox they want to let themselves lose to the Cincinnati Reds on purpose in order to win a large sum of money from a sports betting syndicate. In the cast, figures such as John Cusack and Don Harvey stand out.

With a more humorous and less dramatic touch came let it ride, in 1989. It is a comedy starring Richard Dreyfuss, who plays an unsuccessful horse racing bettor who, overnight, becomes a lucky man and makes a profit from any of the predictions that he makes. makes. Ideal to spend a while of relaxation and fun.

Most current films

In 2003 it premiered Seabiscuit: An American Legenda sports drama based on true events that recounts how a race horse was conquering the racetracks during the Great Depression. Although the animal is the protagonist, the three people who seek to turn it into a media and betting star, such as its breeder, the rider who rides it and a billionaire from the automotive industry, play a very important role.

Better known is perhaps betting to the limit , from the year 2005. It features Hollywood figures such as Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey and Rene Russo. This film tells the story of Brandon Lang, an injured and forced to retire football player who becomes a talented sports handicapper. It had a great impact at the box office, as it grossed more than 30 million dollars, more than the budget it cost to shoot it.

In 2012 we found two films on this subject. The first is Lay the Favoritewhich in the form of a dramatic comedy puts an image to the memories of Beth Raymer, a writer and journalist who had a relationship with the world of sports betting. It tells how a striptease dancer went from the stage to the world of forecasts: a complete change of life in which a cast made up of Rebecca Hall, Bruce Willis and Catherine Zeta-Jones stands out.

The second film of that same year is Double or nothing, by Stephen Frears. Also with a writer and journalist as the protagonist, he arrives in Las Vegas where he meets a bookmaker. These maintain an interesting and curious relationship that is showing all the details of this worldideal for those viewers who have a certain lack of knowledge, as it has an educational value and collapses many preconceived ideas.

The most recent of all the movies is Rough diamonds2019. Adam Sandler se puts you in the shoes of an entrepreneur whose business is not going well, as well as their personal relationships. However, he is about to close a deal that involves a high-stakes bet, and in order to do so, many aspects of his life that he seemed to control come into conflict.

The world of betting in documentaries

Not only can we find the world of sports betting represented in movies, but if you are looking for a more real touch, it is also recommended to take a look at one of the many documentaries on the subject that we can find on the different streaming audiovisual platforms. One of the most prominent is 30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greeka commentator and bookmaker who specialized in the universe of the NFL and who became one of the most listened to voices in this sport.

There is also an audiovisual piece dedicated to billy walters, considered the godfather of sports predictions. In 60 minutes of sports betting you can see the protagonist tell all the details of his life in an interesting and inspiring interview. We end this review with Now place your betswhich tells the history of gambling in the United States and how this trend developed within American society. The latter is ideal for those who love history.