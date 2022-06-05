The best movies and series based on Philip K. Dick stories

Philip K. Dick (Chicago, September 16, 1928) it is probably one of the most important contemporary writings in the world. Of course, few names—perhaps only Isaac Asimov’s—come up in terms of the influence of science fiction and the imprint left by the American author on that literary genre.

Ursula K. Le Guin once said that “science fiction is not a minor thing, it means experimenting with the imagination, answering questions that have no answer. It implies very deep things, that each trip is irreversible. For the Californian author, this literary genre was basically an immense metaphor, a symbolic ocean.

For Philip K. Dick it was also something similar, although in other words. Speaking of the relationship between fantasy and science fiction—the exact place where the Star Wars saga sits—the Chicago writer had this to say:

Fantasy deals with that which general opinion considers impossible. Science fiction deals with what general opinion considers possible under certain circumstances.

In those circumstances, Philip K. Dick unfurled his imagination, starting from the most purely realistic basis that life gives, and twisted our existence to shape universes so solid that they made the impossible possible. Gave a chance to the impossibility.

A pity that the author died young, at the age of 53, after two consecutive strokes that took him to the grave. However, even though his body soon died, his legacy still resonates loudly on the walls of Western popular culture.

To sample, a button: the dozens of adaptations that have been carried out of his novels, and that they will continue to adapt as long as time is time. Today we review the best movies and series based on the stories of Philip K. Dick. All of them highly recommended!

6- The Man in the High Castle (2015)

Based on the novel The Man in the High Castle, this science fiction story imagined what the world would have been like if the Axis forces had won World War II. Germans and Japanese divide the United States at will and build a cultural wall between both coasts, generating a tension similar to that of the Cold War.

In this context, a resistance appears that wants to free itself from the invading yoke and recover the American country as before the war. Maybe we are ahead of one of Philip K. Dick’s most complex novelsAnd that’s saying a lot.

The Man in the High Castle It is one of the most important uchronies of all time. Some say that it is the first as such. However, despite being a fairly pioneering uchrony (the novel was written in 1962), it loses sight of one of the essential aspects of this specific contextual subgenre of science fiction: politics.

Philip K. Dick offers a broad and detailed portrait of the politics that dominates his fictional world, his uchrony, but he does not focus exclusively on it. The author of Chicago is much more interested in the barriers that exist between realities and leaves the historical exhibition in the background.

In 2015, Amazon Prime Video premiered the television adaptation of The man in the castle. A television series that, over the years, has been losing followers, but that was undoubtedly one of the most curious and interesting projects that this platform had when it began to take its first steps.

5-Next (2007)

Directed by Lee Tamahori, this adaptation by Philip K. Dick It featured Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore and Jessica Biel. It told the story of a magician who had a gift and, at the same time, that ability was a curse: he knew what was going to happen minutes before it ended up happening.

Although it is true that it departs considerably from the original story, entitled the golden manthis film is fun, it has no airs or pretensions, it has a fabulously commercial pace and is visually very interesting.

The original work by Philip K. Dick It was about a golden-skinned mutant who, in a post-apocalyptic world, is able to foresee the future. Human beings will make the decision to chase him down to hunt him down. In Nextthe magician is persecuted by the FBI and plays more with fantasy.

4- Hidden destiny (2011)

On the day of the Senate elections, a young and charismatic politician, with a great future ahead of him, meets a woman. She is a ballet dancer and she is a beautiful woman. He will fall madly in love with her, but he will soon discover that there are hidden forces that could be scheming to separate them from her. And he is willing to do anything to prevent that from happening.

Hidden destination is the romantic adaptation of tuning equipment. The elements of love movies are inserted here with a certain shoehorn, since George Nolfi is in charge of adjusting new characters and sequences, but keeps the narrative sequence intact.

With tuning equipmentPhilip K. Dick was much more conspiratorial, closer to politics and paranoia than to romantic adventure. It addressed aspects related to monitoring the realitiesclose to that The end of the eternity by Isaac Asimov, but with a complex and elaborate plan on a large scale.

As we say, Hidden destination it is much more ‘soft’ and prefers to focus on the love component while schizophrenia slides in the background. Of course, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt are fabulous.

3- Total Challenge (1990)

Considered by many as the best film adaptation of Philip K. Dick, Paul Verhoeven’s film cannot better represent that midpoint that was the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the new 1990s: science fiction, dystopias and Arnold Schwarzenegger. What more can you ask for when watching a movie?

Total challenge adapt the story We can remember it all for you, but it remains simply in the premise, like almost all the great translations of medium that Philip K. Dick has undergone. However, if we look at the filmmaker behind the cameras and the leading actor, we will soon understand that we are looking at an action film.

Although Paul Verhoeven likes the nihilism that permeates the story like a glove, the truth is that he only focuses on the thematic aspect of the implantation of memories. But what I said: it is an action movie. And the truth is that it is a great action movie, with fabulous practical effects and a protagonist in a state of grace.

2- Minority Report (2002)

A police sport that has the gift of premonition and prevents crimes before they happen? Only Philip K. Dick could have come up with something like this and only Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise could pull off an adaptation as solid as this one.

Minority report It was a ‘boom’ for the time. Not only because two of the most emerging, well-known and acclaimed talents in the Hollywood industry came together, but because it meant the return of Philip K. Dick’s stories to the ‘mainstream’ wave some twelve years later.

Pity the betrayal that the film carries out at the end with respect to the original material, because the rest of the translation is almost perfect. A story in which one of the concepts that overwhelmed the author the most, The free willunfolds as the protagonist of the entire plot.

1-Blade Runner (1982)

Beyond lovers of literary science fiction, few people know that bladerunner is an adaptation of a Philip K. Dick novel that has a considerably amusing title. Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? It’s the book we’re talking about and it’s basically the story of Rick Decard and the replicants.

Not exactly one of his best novels, but bladerunner barely adapted Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? beyond the premise. The author himself gave the green light to the project and got to see one of the innumerable montages of the film before he died that same year.

The legacy that the film left as an adaptation is linked to the idea of ​​how artificial intelligences can become self-aware. This is where we enter into metaphysical debates about what makes us human, what it is to be human, and concepts as extraordinarily complex and subjective as the nature of the soul.

However, beyond science fiction, cyberpunk culture and the indelible mark of bladerunner in science fiction, This film is a cry to death and to the terror that those of us who are alive feel because of the unfathomable presence of the Grim Reaper.

The reading that is done throughout the film regarding death and its relationship with the living is extraordinary. Few films have treated so much, so well and with so few complexes a matter as human as having an expiration date. Paradoxically, he did it with characters who weren’t human… but looked human.