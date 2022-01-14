The best movies and TV series based on successful books – Magazine

Very often i movies and TV series that record record numbers on streaming platforms they arise from literary successes. Fantasy, medical drama, biographies, romantic stories or thrillers: i books that inspired the works that we see on the screen go through every genre. Here are some movies and TV series – to see or review – taken from successful books.

The Da Vinci Code – Netflix

The literary phenomenon of Dan Brown released in 2003, which sold 80 million copies worldwide, in 2006 it turned into a thriller film directed by Ron Howard. The adventure of Robert Langdon – the symbology professor played by Tom Hanks – with Leonardo’s paintings and in search of the Holy Grail, he obtained a great success even at the box office. The story of the detective continues to enjoy great success today and, recently, the movie has been included in the Netflix catalog.

A timeless story that, every time, manages to keep the audience in suspense.

Eat, Pray, Love – Netflix

Julia Roberts, in this 2010 film lends its face to Elizabeth Gilbert. The American writer has published hers autobiography (whose title is Eat, pray, love – A woman seeks happiness) in 2006 and remained in the best-selling book according to the New York Times for 187 weeks. Gilbert talks about how she changed her life by rediscovering herself thanks to a I travel to italy (where she let herself be conquered by the kitchen: she eats), in India (where she faced a spiritual path: pray) and in Bali, where she found the love (loves). The film based on the writer’s autobiography and directed by Ryan Murphy is now available on Netflix.

Optimism, self-esteem and the desire to start over: a film and a book from which to take an example.

The pages of our life – Netflix

The story of Noah and Allie – which in the film brought to the screen in 2004 by Nick Cassavetes have the faces of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams – it’s from one of the love novels by the American writer Nicholas Sparks. Allie is sick of Alzheimer’s and her husband Noah, every night, tries to bring memories back to her mind, re-reading their love story. The book The Pages of Our Lives, published in 1996, was the first best seller by Sparks and also reached the top of the New York Times best seller list.

Ideal for the incurable romantic who love to be moved in front of the screen.

The Harry Potter saga – Amazon Prime video

2022 marks the 20 years of the release of the first film in the saga of Harry Potter: The philosopher’s Stone. For the occasion, the whole cast of the films – based on the life of the wizard with glasses, destined to save the world from Voldemort – reunited in one special aired on January 1st on Sky. All Harry Potter cinematic adventures were drawn from one JK Rowling’s book series – released between 1997 and 2008 – which made her, given the worldwide success, the richest woman in the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth. All the films of the saga – which boast very important directories such as that of Chris Columbus, David Yates and Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaròn (director for The Prisoner of Azkaban) – are available on Amazon Prime Video.

A saga so magical that anyone who looks at it takes it back to being a bit of a child.

Bridgerton – Netflix

The famous American series produced by Shonda Rhimes and set in mid-nineteenth-century England, it draws inspiration from one series of novels signed by Julia Quinn. In particular, the first season released on Netflix in 2020 refers to novel The Duke and I (2000) and focuses on the love story between Daphne Bridgerton – who has the face of Phoebe Dynevor – and the Duke of Hastings, played by the highly acclaimed Regé-Jean Page. There second season, scheduled for 2022, will instead be inspired by the second chapter of the saga, The Viscount who loved me, and will dwell on the love affairs of Anthony, Daphne’s brother. There are nine books in the Bridgerton series in all.

Dream dresses, prom parties and one soundtrack wonderful for these love stories of the past.

Maid – Netflix

The best-seller of Stephanie Land published in Italy with the title of Housekeeper: Hard work, low pay and a mother’s desire to survive inspired this miniseries Netflix. Ten episodes, released worldwide in October 2021, which tell the story of Alexandra Russel. Maddy’s 25-year-old mom, Alex – so she calls herself – escapes abusive relationship, cuts off contact with her family, gives up the dream of becoming a writer and starts working as a maid. His target it’s trying to build a better life for her daughter than she ever had.

A series which delicately crosses many contemporary themes.

The wheel of time – Amazon Prime Video

The books of the cycle The wheel of time – written by Robert Jordan – are fourteen, released between 1990 and 2010. All have reached the first place in the best seller list of the New York Times. In 2014 it was added to the collection too New spring, the prequel to the whole saga. It is a collection of fantasy books set in alindefinite place and in an unspecified era. At the center of the story is the struggle between Light and Darkness which continue to clash every time the film is shot wheel of time, without a real winner. Between November and December 2021 they were published on Amazon Prime video 8 episodes of a series inspired by the events narrated in the novels. The telefilm, whose second season is in production, unlike what happens in the books, focuses in particular on the character of Moiraine Damodred (played by Rodsamund Pike).

The perfect series for those who have already loved the Game of Thrones.

DOC, In your hands – RaiPlay, Rai 1

Between TV shows more recent from successful books there is also one Italian. This is DOC – In your hands. The first season he saw Luca Argentero play the role of Andrea Fanti – former head physician of the Ambrosiano polyclinic who lost part of his memory following a shooting – it aired for the first time in 2020 (in two different parts: between March and April and then between October and November).

Currently i 32 episodes already published are available on RaiPlay. Starting from 13 January 2022 – and for 8 consecutive Thursdays – Rai 1 will broadcast the episodes of the second season. The series is inspired by the real story of Pierdante Piccioni – director of the emergency room of Lodi and Codogno – who in 2013 fell into a coma following a accident. When he woke up he was convinced he was in 2001 and had lost 12 years of his memory. Piccioni, referred to by colleagues as the “Doctor Amnesia”Wrote a book about his experience: Minus Twelve, from which the hit series was based Rai.

An Italian production that has nothing to envy to medical drama made in the USA.