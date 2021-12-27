The best movies and TV series coming to Prime in 2022

The new year, come on Amazon Prime Video, promises to be full of news. They will be numerous movies and tv series that the streaming platform will make available during the 2022, also including some Amazon Original and Amazon Exclusive titles.









In reality, already 2021, on this front, has been remarkable. Users Prime they loved LOL: Who Laughs is Out, which has met with extraordinary success, and also The Ferragnez – The series And The Prince Seeks Son. As already this year, also in the next 12 months the streaming platform will continue to focus heavily on original and high quality Italian productions. But not only that: there is great expectation for movies and tv series of international breadth and interest, including a film directed by George Clooney and the Lord of the Rings series. Here are some of the many new features that will be available on Prime in 2022.

TV series: the new releases on Amazon Prime

On January 17, 2022, it comes out on Amazon Prime Monterossi – The series, taken from the novels of Alessandro Robecchi and played by an all-Italian cast. They will also be distributed throughout the year The Bad Guy, on the Sicilian public prosecutor Nino Scotellato, who has dedicated his entire life to the fight against the mafia; Prism, which talks about adolescents and gender stereotypes; And Bang Bang Baby, a crime drama set in 1980s Milan.

In the second half of January (specifically on the 21st) the release of As We See It, TV series that deals with the theme of autism, consisting of eight episodes. Instead, we will have to wait until 2 September for The Lord of the Rings – The series, produced by Amazon Studios and based on the novel of the same name by JRR Tolkien.

LOL 2: when the second season comes out

According to rumors, in spring 2022 we will finally be able to see LOL 2 – Who laughs is out: The second season and the cast that will take part in this second chapter have been announced for some time, but the release date is not yet known.

It is not excluded that the series will also return to the small screen next year The Ferragnez, which debuted in December 2021. Also in this case it has already been declared that there will be a second season, but it is not known when: it is not excluded, however, that it may be distributed around December 2022.

Movies: what’s coming to Amazon Prime in 2022

Between most anticipated movies on Prime there definitely is The Tender Bar, which will be released on January 7th. The film is directed by George Clooney and is based on The bar of high hopes, an autobiographical novel by JR Moehringer. Last summer, the release of the film dedicated to the singer was also announced in 2022 Laura Pausini, directed by Ivan Cotroneo.

In the first months of the new year they will be distributed on the streaming platform the film I want you back, an Amazon Original production that tells of the crazy and funny plan of two young people to win back their respective exes; And Hotel Transylvania – A monstrous exchange, fourth and final chapter of the story directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

