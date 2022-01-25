The best movies and TV series that talk about politics – Magazine

There policy makes a show: there are really many movies and series that bring intrigues, deals, wins and losses to the screen. Always the plots built around political events they have had a great deal of space in the cinema and on TV. Over the years they have been shot stories inspired by real ones or those that tell of fictional characters, but also biopics on controversial ones figures of the political landscape you really exist. Here are some of the best titles to watch and relive on the platforms of streaming.

1. House of Cards (Sky)

It is probably the American political series for excellence. There are a total of 6 seasons taken from the 3 novels of Michael Dobbs. House of Cards is the story of the US Congressman Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey) and his rise to power, towards the White House, alongside his wife Claire (Robin Wright). The TV series immediately achieved great success, receiving 9 nominations for the first season Emmy. Later came also those ai Golden Globes, which saw Wright win Best Actress in 2014.

Among the most loyal fans of House of Cards there is also Barack Obama, who is nominated several times during the first season, as President outgoing. In 2017 Netflix announced the release of the sixth and final season. In the last chapter of the saga Spacey does not appear, fired following allegations of sexual harassment. Despite being produced by Netflix, in Italy it is currently possible to review House of Cards only on Sky.

2. Scandal (Amazon Prime Video)

In the TV series of Shonda Rhimes the protagonist is Olive Pope: spin-doctor, crisis manager and owner of the takeover bid (Olivia Pope and Associates). The woman – played by Kerry Washington – decided to go self-employed after managing the California senator’s campaign Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) and leading him to the presidency of the United States. Olivia and Fitz are lovers and for this reason she has chosen to leave the position at White House.

Over the seasons their relationship of love and hate it will travel parallel to that of peace and war between the OPA and the presidential staff. The character of Pope, who will find herself managing several crises involving the US politicians, is loosely based on Judy Smith, the White House press secretary during the presidency of George W. Bush. The 7 seasons of Scandal are part of the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

3. The Ides of March (RaiPlay)

Ryan Gosling and George Clooney (who also signs the direction) are the protagonists of The Ides of March, the movie 2011 focused on ambition and betrayal. Clooney plays Mike Morris, governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic candidate in the primary against Tom Pullman, senator from Arkansas. THE two politicians try to approach Franklin Thompson, a senator from North Carolina, who can help them in the final sprint to the presidency. Gosling is Stephen Meyers, Mike Morris’ young press officer and finds himself the sacrificial victim in a dirty (political) game between candidates. Eventually, however, the boy manages to turn the situation around in his favor. The film is based on the play by Brodway Farragut North by Beau Willimon, itself loosely based on former Vermont Governor Howard Dean’s primary campaign. Currently it is possible to review it on RaiPlay.

4. Il Divo (Netflix)

Paolo Sorrentino signs the direction of this movie of 2008 on the life of Giulio Andreotti and, in particular, on what happened in the 90s. Andreotti is the actor who accompanied the Oscar-winning director for The Great Beauty and in almost all of his films: Toni Servillo. The feature film, first presented in Cannes in 2008 – where it received 10 minutes of applause and the jury prize – was not particularly well received by the protagonist who called it “a rascal”.

The title comes from a nickname that the reporter Mino Pecorelli gave to the three-time Prime Minister and major exponent of the DC. Today the film is visible on Netflix.

5. Long live Italy (Netflix)

A bittersweet comedy, Italian and directed by Massimiliano Bruno. Michele Placido interprets Michele Spanish, a parliamentarian and leader of a political party who, after an illness, loses his inhibitions and cannot fail to tell the truth. This will bring out reflections they know of social denunciation. But above all subterfuges, recommendations, bribes and “messes” that involved him and many of his colleagues and will shed light on a general, sick and corrupt system. As a backdrop to the political situation there are also the family events of Spanish and his children, played by Raoul Bova, Alessandro Gassman and Ambra Angiolini, with whom Michele has never had a good relationship. In cast also Edoardo Leo and Stefano Fresi. The film is currently visible on Netflix.