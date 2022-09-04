The best movies, basketball and documentaries this weekend
TV and platforms
the spectator’s seat
Movies, series, basketball, documentaries… the recommendations for this weekend
This weekend, Spain plays its second and third games in the Eurobasket. Netflix, for its part, premieres two films about friendship in childhood. If you like documentaries about great fortunes and scandals, you’re in luck. You will be able to see two throughout these rest days.
Film frame. /
Sundance TV, Saturday 8:00 p.m.
‘The glass castle’
Dramatic movie of the year 2017 starring
Brie LarsonNaomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, Max Greenfield and Sarah Snook.
Jeannette (Brie Larson) lives a childhood in a
dysfunctional family: His father Rex (Woody Harrelson) has a drinking problem and his mother Rose Mary (Naomi Watts) is a painter who
abhors conventional life and refuses to assume the
responsibility to take care of her four
sons. Jeanette moves to
different places with her parents and siblings, which will lead her to live a life out of the ordinary. Based on the memoirs of journalist and writer Jeannette Walls.
Spain plays against Georgia and against Belgium. /
Four, Saturday 6:00 p.m.; Sunday 3:15 p.m.
eurobasketball
After the comfortable victory against Bulgaria in its debut in this competition, the
Spanish basketball team play
two parties More from the group stage this weekend.
On Saturday, at 6:00 p.m., he will face
Georgiawhile the next day, at 3:15 p.m., they will face each other with
Belgium.
The matches of Spain will be
narrated by José Antonio Luque, supported by the
comments of Pepu Hernández, José Miguel Antúnez and María Victoria Albertos at the foot of the field.
The docuseries chronicles the accusations against actor Armie Hammer. /
HBO Max, Saturday
The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion
The docuseries recounts the
disturbing accusations made against the acclaimed actor
Armie Hammer and the dark and twisted legacy of the Hamme dynasty. With exclusive access and shocking revelations, the documentary takes viewers inside the
dark power games of the Hammer family.
the meteoric
ascent to Hammer’s fame
collapsed when the victims told
haunting stories of bondage, cannibal fantasies, brands… and that’s just for starters. The rape and abuse allegations brought against Armie Hammer in 2021
shocked to the experts and fans of
Hollywood all over the world.
The docuseries begins in
2020 at the top of the ascent to the
fame of Hammer. With
revelations exclusives from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and various
victims of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets, ranging from accusations of
violence and abuse until
political manipulation and financial fraud, hidden within one of America’s most prominent families.
The 2, Saturday 9:00 p.m.
‘Palm Springs’
The
carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and the reluctant
Bridesmaid (and black sheep of the family) Sarah (Cristin Milioti)
they meet by chance at a wedding in Palm Springs. There they will discover that not only can they not escape from the place, but they will not be able to
run away from themselves in what appears to be a loop out of all logic.
The two girls protagonists of the tapes. /
Netflix, Sunday from 8:00 a.m.
‘Eve and Beba’
The audiovisual platform opens on Sunday
two movies on
friendship of a couple of
girls. The first is ‘Eva and Beba’, two little girls who didn’t seem destined to be friends.
Eve (Keslee Blalock) is
quietreflective and observant, while
drink (Madison Skye Validum) is
scandalous, enthusiastic and bold. But there are adventures that manage to show that two very opposite people can become
soul mates.
The second is
‘Eva and Beba, condemned to dance’. Eva and Beba are euphoric about having signed up for ballet… until they realize that there will be no
sword duelsnor are they going to
kick heads nor will anyone dance to death. When Beba’s parents forbid her to drop her classes, Eva agrees to stay with her until
great performance at the dance festival.
Robert Maxwell died on his yacht in Canary waters. /
Movistar Premieres, Sunday 8:05 p.m.
‘The Empire of the Maxwells’
The
life of the Maxwells was surrounded by
success and luxurybut when Robert Maxwell mysteriously disappears from his
yacht in the Canary Islandsit comes to light that the businessman’s brilliant business and finances were perhaps not so brilliant and the family has
many secrets what to hide
In ‘The Empire of the Maxwells’ we travel
from Czechoslovakiacountry of birth of Robert Maxwell,
to brooklynwhere his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing for child sex trafficking in the case of her former lover, Jeffrey Epstein.
documents
confidential and archive images never seen before, open a window to the life of the
Magnate of the media and their
ambitious family. A story about money, sex and power seasoned with mysterious deaths, media trials, big
scandals and dark
secrets
AMC, Sunday 5:45 p.m.
‘Operation Reindeer’
thriller about an ex-con who wants to start a
new life and finds himself in the middle of a robbery he doesn’t want to commit. Having spent the last six years in the
prisonHe, Rudy Duncan (
Ben Affleck) and his cellmate, Nick (James Frain), are about to be released but Nick is killed in a riot.
To
exit prison, Rudy poses as Nick, tricking Ashley (
Charlize Theron), with whom the deceased had a relationship by letter. Rudy and Ashley live a
intense adventure interrupted by Ashley’s brother Gabriel (Gary Sinise) and his gang, who want Rudy to help them
Rob the casino where Nick had worked.
Rudy finds himself before a
hard choise: Return to a life of crime again or fight Gabriel and his gang using their own tricks against them.
