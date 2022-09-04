The best movies, basketball and documentaries this weekend

SUBTLE ANA The Gran Canarian palms Friday, September 2, 2022, 23:26



This weekend, Spain plays its second and third games in the Eurobasket. Netflix, for its part, premieres two films about friendship in childhood. If you like documentaries about great fortunes and scandals, you’re in luck. You will be able to see two throughout these rest days.

Film frame. /



sundance-tv



Sundance TV, Saturday 8:00 p.m. ‘The glass castle’

Dramatic movie of the year 2017 starring

Brie LarsonNaomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, Max Greenfield and Sarah Snook.

Jeannette (Brie Larson) lives a childhood in a

dysfunctional family: His father Rex (Woody Harrelson) has a drinking problem and his mother Rose Mary (Naomi Watts) is a painter who

abhors conventional life and refuses to assume the

responsibility to take care of her four

sons. Jeanette moves to

different places with her parents and siblings, which will lead her to live a life out of the ordinary. Based on the memoirs of journalist and writer Jeannette Walls.

Spain plays against Georgia and against Belgium. /



c7



Four, Saturday 6:00 p.m.; Sunday 3:15 p.m. eurobasketball

After the comfortable victory against Bulgaria in its debut in this competition, the

Spanish basketball team play

two parties More from the group stage this weekend.

On Saturday, at 6:00 p.m., he will face

Georgiawhile the next day, at 3:15 p.m., they will face each other with

Belgium.

The matches of Spain will be

narrated by José Antonio Luque, supported by the

comments of Pepu Hernández, José Miguel Antúnez and María Victoria Albertos at the foot of the field.

The docuseries chronicles the accusations against actor Armie Hammer. /



hbomax



HBO Max, Saturday The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion

The docuseries recounts the

disturbing accusations made against the acclaimed actor

Armie Hammer and the dark and twisted legacy of the Hamme dynasty. With exclusive access and shocking revelations, the documentary takes viewers inside the

dark power games of the Hammer family.

the meteoric

ascent to Hammer’s fame

collapsed when the victims told

haunting stories of bondage, cannibal fantasies, brands… and that’s just for starters. The rape and abuse allegations brought against Armie Hammer in 2021

shocked to the experts and fans of

Hollywood all over the world.

The docuseries begins in

2020 at the top of the ascent to the

fame of Hammer. With

revelations exclusives from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and various

victims of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets, ranging from accusations of

violence and abuse until

political manipulation and financial fraud, hidden within one of America’s most prominent families.

The 2, Saturday 9:00 p.m. ‘Palm Springs’

The

carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and the reluctant

Bridesmaid (and black sheep of the family) Sarah (Cristin Milioti)

they meet by chance at a wedding in Palm Springs. There they will discover that not only can they not escape from the place, but they will not be able to

run away from themselves in what appears to be a loop out of all logic.

The two girls protagonists of the tapes. /



Netflix



Netflix, Sunday from 8:00 a.m. ‘Eve and Beba’

The audiovisual platform opens on Sunday

two movies on

friendship of a couple of

girls. The first is ‘Eva and Beba’, two little girls who didn’t seem destined to be friends.

Eve (Keslee Blalock) is

quietreflective and observant, while

drink (Madison Skye Validum) is

scandalous, enthusiastic and bold. But there are adventures that manage to show that two very opposite people can become

soul mates.

The second is

‘Eva and Beba, condemned to dance’. Eva and Beba are euphoric about having signed up for ballet… until they realize that there will be no

sword duelsnor are they going to

kick heads nor will anyone dance to death. When Beba’s parents forbid her to drop her classes, Eva agrees to stay with her until

great performance at the dance festival.

Robert Maxwell died on his yacht in Canary waters. /



movistar plus+



Movistar Premieres, Sunday 8:05 p.m. ‘The Empire of the Maxwells’

The

life of the Maxwells was surrounded by

success and luxurybut when Robert Maxwell mysteriously disappears from his

yacht in the Canary Islandsit comes to light that the businessman’s brilliant business and finances were perhaps not so brilliant and the family has

many secrets what to hide

In ‘The Empire of the Maxwells’ we travel

from Czechoslovakiacountry of birth of Robert Maxwell,

to brooklynwhere his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing for child sex trafficking in the case of her former lover, Jeffrey Epstein.

documents

confidential and archive images never seen before, open a window to the life of the

Magnate of the media and their

ambitious family. A story about money, sex and power seasoned with mysterious deaths, media trials, big

scandals and dark

secrets

AMC, Sunday 5:45 p.m. ‘Operation Reindeer’

thriller about an ex-con who wants to start a

new life and finds himself in the middle of a robbery he doesn’t want to commit. Having spent the last six years in the

prisonHe, Rudy Duncan (

Ben Affleck) and his cellmate, Nick (James Frain), are about to be released but Nick is killed in a riot.

To

exit prison, Rudy poses as Nick, tricking Ashley (

Charlize Theron), with whom the deceased had a relationship by letter. Rudy and Ashley live a

intense adventure interrupted by Ashley’s brother Gabriel (Gary Sinise) and his gang, who want Rudy to help them

Rob the casino where Nick had worked.

Rudy finds himself before a

hard choise: Return to a life of crime again or fight Gabriel and his gang using their own tricks against them.