The best movies coming to Netflix in March

Netflix in March receives numerous series, movies and documentaries. Among all of them stands out the adam project by Ryan Reynolds is the most anticipated. We review all the titles that can be seen from day 1:

‘Lost in the Arctic’ (March 2)

Based on true events, a Danish expedition led by Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) undertakes a tour with the aim of demonstrating that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land, thus avoiding andThe United States government’s claim to the territory. Leaving part of the crew behind, he is joined by a young rookie Iver Iversen (Joe Cole).

‘The Adam Project’ (March 11)

The great premiere that arrives on Netflix in March goes through the leading role of Ryan Reynolds. The streaming company continues to bet on the actor who has already led other projects on the platform such as 6 in the shadow and Red alert. The Adam project is a science fiction film in which Reynolds will meet the child version of him after traveling through time. Other recognized faces also appear on the tape, such as Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

‘Stroke of luck’ (March 18)

Oscar nominee 2022 Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel star in this exclusive Netflix premiere. An apparently simple robbery is complicated when the family of a millionaire returns home in an improvised last minute plan. Part of the story is signed by Segel himselfwhich we are much more used to seeing in comedies and sitcoms like how I Met Your Mother.

‘Black Crab’ (March 18)

Noomi Rapace stars in this Swedish thriller in which six soldiers must carry out the dangerous delivery of a package that could end the war in which they are living. Everything will change when their very survival is at stake and they don’t know who they can trust. What’s more What does the package contain?

Full list of movies

‘Street Dance (Step Up 2 the Streets)’: March 1

‘Lost in the arctic’: March 2

‘Weekend in Croatia’: March 3

‘American Girl’: March 3

‘The imperceptible thread’: March 4

‘The unhappy’: March 4

‘Nine Men’: March 5

‘The Man in the Sky’: March 5

‘The volunteers’: March 5

‘Hoffman’: March 5

‘The Magic Box’: March 5

‘The Lady with a Lamp’: March 5

‘Maytime in Mayfair’: March 5

‘Nowhere to go’: March 5

‘Concerns’: March 5

‘Chain of Events’: March 5

‘Reveillon chez Bob’: March 5

‘The Flying Scotsman’: March 5

‘The hikers’: March 5

‘I was the double of Montgomery’: March 5

‘The girl with a hundred million’: March 5

‘The testament of Doctor Cordelier’: March 5

‘Keep your seats, please’: March 5

‘Poussiere D’Ange’: March 5

‘Flight of the Sphinx’: March 5

‘Depend des Filles Tour’: March 5

‘Malevil’: March 5

‘The desire in me’: March 8

‘A shadow in my eye’: March 9

‘The invisible gaze’: March 11

‘Docteur Petiot’: March 12

‘Chase’: March 12

‘Max & Jeremy’: March 12

‘Nekotronic’: March 14

‘Marilyn has black eyes’: March 15

‘Hover’: March 15

‘Adam by Eve’: March 15

‘Ruby’s rescue’: March 17

‘Until we meet again’: March 18

‘Black crab’: March 18

‘Ephemera as the cherry blossom’: March 24