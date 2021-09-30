There are films that tell real events, drawing on reality to tell their stories: five films inspired by true stories that we loved

Cinema takes inspiration from everything: from music, from books, from folk tales and also from reality. Many films tell stories that really happened, such as crime news, historical facts or stories of famous people, who have marked their time, for better or for worse.

The best movies inspired by true stories to see

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Schindler’s List (1993)

For our films inspired by true stories, let’s start with Schindler’s List, 1993 film, directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the novel Schindler’s List from Thomas Keneally and based on the true story of Oskar Schindler.

We are in 1939, at the beginning of the Second World War: Germany invaded Poland and Jews are relegated to a ghetto. Oskar Schindler, a German entrepreneur, takes the opportunity to take personal advantage, creating a network of contacts, with the protection of the SS and the help of his Jewish accountant. He decides to employ several Jewish workers in his factory, saving them from concentration camps, but the arrival of a new officer makes his operation difficult.

Spielberg tells us a tragic slice of history, focusing on the life of Oskar Schindler, the man who saved more than a thousand Jews from concentration camps.

The peculiarity of the film is the use of black and white in almost all of its duration, except for four scenes, with a particular use of red, which stands out against black and white.

It is one of the most popular films on the subject, which shines above all for the extraordinary performances of the protagonists: Liam Neeson (Oskar Schindler), Ben Kingsley (Itzhak Stern, the Jewish accountant who helps Oskar with his company) e Ralph Fiennes (the cruel SS officer).

Schindler’s List narrates the pain and cruelty of the period without ever sweetening the story, paying homage to a man who saved so many lives.

Try to catch me (2002)

Among the films inspired by true stories we also find Try to catch me, 2002 film still directed by Steven Spielberg, with Leonardo Dicaprio And Tom Hanks as protagonists.

This is the film adaptation of the autobiographical novel of the same name by Frank Abagnale, a well-known scammer who operated in the 1960s.

Sixteen-year-old Frank Abagnale must choose which parent to live with after a stormy divorce. Rather than make them suffer, he decides to flee; to live, he will develop a masterful talent for scam. Between name changes and bank scams, Frank’s work will attract the attention of the FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who will set out on his trail.

Try to catch me is a film that cleverly mixes comedy with detective, held up by the brilliant performances of Tom Hanks And Leonardo Dicaprio. The two are the focus of the film and establish a special chemistry, which is difficult to see in the cinema, bringing a comedy with vintage tones to the big screen.

Loading... Advertisements

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Here we are again with Leonardo Dicaprio, in another extraordinary film inspired by real facts: The Wolf of Wall Street. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and is inspired by the autobiography of the same name by Jordan Belfort, unscrupulous broker, protagonist of one of the greatest frauds in American history.

The work follows the life of Jordan Belfort, played by himself Leonardo Dicaprio, from the ascent to the big thud, recounting all his excesses, including alcohol, prostitution and drugs and his criminal activity.

Jordan Belfort is a very controversial character, who is brought to the stage as if he were an anti-hero, while not skimping on his excesses and his wild life and, of course, on the fraud of which he is guilty.

The fil rouge the protagonist of the film is excess, both in the story and in Scorsese’s direction. The Wolf of Wall Street tells the vortex of perversion in which Belfort falls, with alcohol, drugs and unusual practices, such as orgies in the office and the exploitation of dwarves and animals. But we also see the excess in Scorsese’s narrative, first of all in its duration (180 minutes), but also in the fast and uninterrupted rhythm, in the gaudy photography and in the dialogues full of words, not to mention the humor it loads. the film (just think of the car scene, where DiCaprio reminds us what a great actor he is).

Despite the long duration, The Wolf of Wall Street does not let go of the viewer, thanks to the impeccable direction of Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Dicaprio in a state of grace.

The Imitation Game (2014)

2014 film, directed by Morten Tyldum. This is the film adaptation of the biography of Alan Turing 1983, written by Andrew Hodges.

Alan Turing is a mathematician who puts himself at the service of the British government, to decrypt the secret messages of the Nazis, so as to be able to put an end to the world conflict. Collaboration between Turing and the rest of the team is difficult, due to his solitary and grumpy character, all of which is amplified by the notable failures they collect, due to the difficulty of the mission.

The figure of Alan Turing is extremely obscure, due to the torture and persecution suffered for his homosexuality.

The Imitation Game it is the perfect parable to tell the contribution of a man who was persecuted and despised in life and who received only posthumous grace.

Morten Tyldum tells the life of the mathematician as in a classic biopic, intertwining his true story with a thriller-colored narrative that keeps you glued to the screen.

Room (2015)

We end our list of movies inspired by true stories with Room, 2014 film, directed by Lenny Abrahamson, based on the novel Room. Room, bed, wardrobe, mirror from Emma Donoghue, also based on a terrible crime news case, the case Fritzl.

But is a girl who has been kidnapped, she has suffered numerous abuses by her kidnapper Old Nick and after one of these abuses she got pregnant. The small Jack he knows nothing of the world except his room, the place where he was born and raised. Here, his mother creates a universe in which to make him dream, while devising a plan for his escape.

A claustrophobic film, which tells a tragic and intimate story, thanks to a special relationship between mother and child, despite the anomalous situation.

In addition to the thriller colors, there is the theme of fear and uncertainty, the one that the two protagonists feel towards the outside world, which Jack has never seen and which he can only imagine.

And which of these films inspired by true stories did you prefer?