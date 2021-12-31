The best movies of 2021: our top 10

At the end of a particularly important film year, due to the quality of the works offered to the public and the importance of these last 12 months for the restart of the theaters, we at Techprincess have compiled a top 10 of the best films of 2021. One way to play with you readers and also to provide some viewing advice for the next few weeks. We propose it below, specifying that we have taken into consideration only the films distributed for the first time in Italy (in theaters or in streaming) during the calendar year 2021. Let us know in the comments which are in your opinion the best films of 2021 .

Our top 10 of the best movies of 2021

10) Spider-Man: No Way Home

If cinemas around the world have recently been able to benefit from at least a decent period, much of the credit certainly goes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which at the time of writing has reached the quota of 1.1 billion in collections. Not just a new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the adventures of Spider-Man, but a real marketing phenomenon, with various clues on the events of the film expertly disseminated in the months prior to distribution, which then resulted in a surprising work on everyone. the levels and able to reconcile the audience with the magic of the room.

9) Mandibules – Two men and a fly

Mandibules – Two men and a fly is the latest madness of the brilliant Quentin Dupieux (Rubber, Double skin), warmly welcomed by the public and by the insiders of the Venice Film Festival 2020 and distributed in Italian cinemas, quite quietly, last summer. A delusional and hilarious work, which stars two idlers who discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car, starting a series of misadventures in an attempt to earn money through the creature. In the midst of the many laughs, the chemistry between the main performers emerges David Marsais And Grégoire Ludig and the talent of Adèle Exarchopoulos, at ease even in a brilliant role. The absurdity of power in a story that also manages to turn into a hymn to friendship, deserving of a place in our top 10 of the best films of 2021.

8) Unfortunate sex or porn madness

One of the best films of 2021 comes from Romania, and more precisely from Radu Jude awarded the Golden Bear of the Berlin Film Festival 2021 for his bizarre and extremely layered Unfortunate sex or porn madness. A work constantly suspended between comedy, social analysis and reflection on the contemporary, which opens with the images of an amateur pornographic film starring a secondary school teacher. The movie ends online, starting a series of troubles for the woman and the corrosive and bubbly narrative of Jude, who questions us about the concepts of morality and obscenity and reflects on our age of masks and social and emotional distancing.

7) The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission

The second cinecomic in our ranking of the best films of 2021 is the latest creation of the phenomenal James Gunn, The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission. A cinecomic that rewrites superhero cinema, reviving characters badly spoiled by Suicide Squad from David Ayer and integrating them with memorable new entries, among which Peacemaker di John Cena and King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone. After the success of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy (to be followed by a third chapter), James Gunn once again stages his particular poetics of outsiders, made of politically incorrect humor, surreal dialogues and dazzling staging, finding a way to grant each of the protagonists (including the amazing Harley Quinn Margot Robbie) one’s moment of humanity and depth.

6) No Time to Die

Daniel Craig’s last time as James Bond, the end of an era for an icon of world cinema and an open door to something completely different. This and much more is No Time to Die, twenty-fifth installment of the Agent 007 series finally arrived in theaters around the world a few months ago, after a postponement of a year and a half due to the pandemic. An episode steeped in melancholy, which he converses with at a distance Agent 007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and closes the circle of the Craig era, giving us a more fallible and more up-to-date James Bond.

5) Don’t Look Up

Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

A comet headed for the Earth in general indifference, despite repeated alarms from the scientific community. Don’t Look Up it is not science fiction, but a blatant metaphor of how we are dealing with COVID-19 and the climate crisis. A cast of stars (Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance) at the service of Adam McKay for a fine satire of contemporary society, perennially divided by absurd ideological contrasts, cynically fueled by the political class. There is no shortage of laughter (the repeated gag of the snacks made to pay at the White House is already cult), but at the end of the vision there remains the feeling of having witnessed an all too realistic representation of the world in which we live. To see and review on Netflix, to never stop looking up.

4) The Father – Nothing is as it seems

The Father – Nothing is as it seems was born from the play by the French playwright Florian Zeller, which he himself adapted for the big screen. Anthony Hopkins he churns out yet another extraordinary performance of his career (rightly recognized with his second Oscar), carrying on his shoulders a lacerating representation of the effects of senile dementia on the human mind, flanked by the usual formidable Olivia Colman. Reality and imagination exchange, familiar faces overlap each other and memories fade into rarefied and intangible stories: a work that leaves its mark, perennially poised between cinema and theater and supported by a sumptuous screenplay, also awarded with the ‘Oscar.

3) Nomadland

Golden Lion of Venice 2020, three Oscars (for best film, for best director Chloé Zhao and for the best leading actress Frances McDormand) and theatrical distribution in 2021, which for Italy also coincided with the reopening of cinemas. Nomadland he definitely marked the last film season, painting a touching portrait of the post-great recession United States, in which the contrast between the economic recovery of the big cities and a troubled hinterland reigns. The nomadic existence of the protagonist Fern is the symbol of a collective unease, which turns into a moving reflection on social conventions. See you along the way to this terrific road movie.

2) West Side Story

Devastated at the box office in the United States and Italy by the resurgence of the pandemic and an unconvinced distribution, West Side Story it is instead yet another masterpiece by Steven Spielberg, as well as the expected conjunction between a master of American cinema and a genre that has made Hollywood history, namely the musical. Second adaptation of the Broadway classic after the eponymous milestone by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, West Side Story answers with facts to the classic question that arises in these cases (was it really necessary?), adapting a timeless story in a modern key, in which the myth of Romeo and Juliet relives through a profound reflection on cultural clashes, integration and destiny. An overwhelming work, lively and melancholy at the same time, with an amazing cast in which the proof of Rita Moreno, already protagonist of the previous version for the big screen.

1) It was the hand of God

With a pinch of parochialism, the first place in our ranking of the best films of 2021 goes to Italy and to It was the hand of God, new sublime work by Paolo Sorrentino who, after the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize of Venice, will represent Italy in the race for the next Oscars. A moving autobiographical tale, which, starting from the drama experienced by Sorrentino himself in his youth, spreads in multiple directions, staging the director’s approach to cinema, his indissoluble bond with the city of Naples and its creative process. A story that insinuates itself into the mind and heart of the viewer, touching emotional chords that we thought were dormant. A Fellini film in the purest sense of the term, in which fiction and reality contaminate each other, giving us a story of inestimable beauty.