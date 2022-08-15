The best movies of 2022 so far

At Cinephiles, we select the best films that have been released so far in 2022. See what they are!

Which are the Best Movies of the year? In cinephiles, selects some films that were released this year and were well received by critics and the public. Check out these titles!

Top Gun: Mavercik

It became one of the most popular movies of this year. With its premiere, the film did not stop breaking records. Starring Tom Cruiseone of the last stars of the Hollywood world, the film is the sequel to the one with the same name and protagonist from 1986. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The sequel has as official synopsis: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete “Mavericks” Mitchel (Cruise) is where he always wanted to be: pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging promotion, which I wouldn’t let him fly by placing him on the ground. When assigned to the Top Gun academy to train elite pilots for a dangerous mission deep into enemy territory, Maverick meets young Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend. Goose”.”

X

Of Ti West with Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure it’s a horror movie slasher whose history is set in the 70s.

The synopsis says: “In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their lonely, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.“.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

It is one of the outstanding US independent films of this year. Directed by and starring Cooper Raiff, tells a dramatic story with hints of comedy, related to Asperger’s syndrome. Also, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Odeya Rush, Raul Castillo Y Brad Garrett They are part of the film crew.

The story goes: “Andrew, a 22-year-old fresh out of college who doesn’t know what to do with his life, has no choice but to return to his family in New Jersey. An expert in putting on a good soiree, he gets a job as an entertainer at his little brother’s classmates’ bar mitzvah parties. When he befriends a woman named Domino and her daughter Lola, who has mild autism, Andrew discovers the future he really wants…even though it may not be his.“

batman

A new version of Batman made it to the big screen, hand in hand with Matt Reeves and the prominence of Robert Pattinson. In this film, they appear as villains The Penguin and the Riddler, in addition to Catwoman. With a full cast Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro accompany Pattinson to carry out one of the best Batman what did they do.

The synopsis for this film reads:After two years stalking the city streets as Batman, striking fear into the wicked minds of criminals, Bruce Wayne is deep in the shadows of Gotham City. This lone vigilante has few trusted allies and that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens. When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads Batman on an underworld investigation.“.

Everything Everywhere At The Same Time

The film is written and directed by a filmmaking duo who call themselves Daniel’sintegrated to Daniel Kuwan Y Daniel Scheinertand who have only one previous film to their credit, also produced by A24call Swiss Army Man (2016)a bizarre and spectacular black comedy in which paul danostranded on an island, finds a multifunction corpse embodied by Daniel Radcliffe that helps him survive. With this background, the Daniel’s they try to double the bet on strangeness and originality, also doubling the risk or the success of the film.

“When an interdimensional rift alters reality, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant to the United States, is thrown into a wild adventure where only she can save the world. Lost in the endless worlds of the multiverse, this unexpected heroine must harness her newfound powers to fight the strange and perplexing dangers of the multiverse while the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

The Northman

Released at the beginning of the year, it has a renowned cast: Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafow, Björk, Claes Bang are some names that are part of the cast.

It is a Viking story, set in Iceland in the 10th century where a Norse prince (customized by Skarsgard) seeks to avenge the death of his father (Hawke) who was murdered by his brother.

Did you see them, moviegoers?