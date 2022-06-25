It is not easy to choose the best movies of 2022 or of each yearthe lists are very, very long, opinions come into play and there is definitely not room for everything, but you can try and there are a few titles that have won everyone over and have great reviews and ratings.

The most anticipated of 2022, in terms of cinema, was undoubtedly the premiere of batmanstarring Robert Pattinsonand what it means for the new era of DC, but this is only the beginning and there are many other things that drive fans crazy (like the sequel to Doctor Strange or the horror movie The Black Phone), plus big festival premieres and future nominations for next year’s awards.

The important thing is that the list of the best movies of 2022 grows a little more with each month and, although there is a lot to see and very little time, knowing what is on the top helps you to perfect your marathon and to give it a try. to some things that you may have missed because you were too busy.

For now, batman It already broke the international box offices, Licorice Pizza proved that Paul Thomas Anderson hasn’t lost his touch and some Netflix titles have what it takes to get you hooked.

The best movies of 2022 (so far):

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple Tv+)

Dakota Johnson stars in this film that won the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival. This is the story of a man who, while deciding what to do with his life, accepts a job as an entertainer at a Bar Mitzvah, where he meets a woman and her daughter with autism, and develops a friendship with them that, little by little, It helps him find his way.

Top Gun: Maverick (theater)