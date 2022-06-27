Entertainment

We have reached the middle of 2022, so it is the ideal time to review which were the best premieres of the year in the world of cinema. It is a list that includes films by Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Robert Pattinson, and more. These are the best movies of 2022.

1. Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging the rank advancement that would ground him.

2. Claw

When an unlucky basketball scout finds an exceptional player in Spain, he sets out to prove they can make it in the NBA. With Adam Sandler.

3. Licorice Pizza

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, exploring and traversing the treacherous path of first love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

4. Network

13-year-old Mei turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too nervous.

5.The Batman

As the Enigma begins murdering Gotham’s top political figures, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

6. Crimes of the future

The human species evolves and adapts to a synthetic environment, the body is subjected to new transformations and mutations. The artist Saul exhibits the metamorphoses of his organs in avant-garde performances with his partner Caprice. With Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart.

7.Lightyear

The origin story of Buzz Lightyear and how he went from test pilot to astronaut who inspired the Space Ranger toy from ‘Toy Story’.

8. The Northman

Prince Amleth is about to become a man, but just then his uncle brutally murders his father and kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth is a Viking on a mission to save his mother.

9. Everything at once everywhere

A Chinese immigrant gets involved in a crazy adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes that connect with her past lives.

10. The worst person in the world

It explores four years in the life of Julie, a young woman navigating the troubled waters of her love life and struggling to find her career path, leading her to a realistic vision of who she really is. Nominated for 2 Oscars.

11. Downton Abbey – A New Era

The sequel to the 2019 film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain.

12. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange must travel between multiverses to save humanity from Scarlet Witch.

13.Kimi

An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime and attempts to report it. Meeting resistance and bureaucracy, she will have to do what she fears the most.

14. The weight of talent

Nicholas Cage plays himself: he is a famous actor who is desperate to participate in the next Quentin Tarantino movie.

15. RRR

In this epic saga set in pre-independent India, a fearless warrior on a daring mission comes face to face with a ruthless British policeman.

16. The weapon of deception

During World War II, two intelligence officers use a dead body and fake papers to outsmart German troops.

17. The Tinder Scammer

The true story of a man who posed as a tycoon with a life of luxury and seduced women online to steal millions of dollars. Now some victims plan revenge.

18.X

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make a movie in rural Texas, but when their lonely, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

19. The Lost City

A writer and a model suffer an attempted kidnapping that leads them to run away and live an adventure in the jungle. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

20. The Photographer and the Postman – The Crime of Cabezas

A documentary about the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas that shook Argentina and revealed a network of political and financial corruption.

21. The Wrath of God

Convinced that the strange deaths of her relatives were orchestrated by a novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose her truth.

22. Jack’s Forever

After eleven years, Johnny Knoxville’s team returns for their last mission.

