The best movies of actress Tessa Thompson

the talented actress Tessa Thompson She has made a name for herself in the world of acting with her participation in various films, standing out as the heroic Valkyrie in ”Thor: Ragnarok” and the recently released ”Thor: Love and Thunder”or for his return as the host in the HBO series”Westworld”. However, Thompson has delivered moving performances in many other films, with his talents being showcased across genres and styles, in productions that are definitely worth checking out.

Best Tessa Thompson Movies

Annihilation (2018)









A science fiction movie with the premise of exploring oneself and what it means to destroy what you were to start anew. Directed by alex garland and based on the novel of the same name created by Jeff VanderMeer, follows the story of a group of women who make a dangerous expedition to an area known as ”El Brillo”. Here we can see Thompson as astrophysicist Josie Radek, where she has one of the most impressive scenes in a film full of great visuals and impressive moments.

Dear White People (2014)









Film released in 2014 of which a series was later created. The original film showed that Thompson had great control of the subject matter in every one of her scenes. ”Dear White People” features a lot of sarcasm that he uses to tell a satirical story of his own. Set in the fictional university, she follows four black students as they navigate the ongoing racism that is part of the foundation of the institution.

Little Woods (2018)









A crime thriller that challenges the typical themes of the genre and those who must fight on the margins of modern life. Written and directed by Nia DaCosta”Little Wood” centers on two sisters, Ollie, played by Thompson, and Deb, played by Lily Jamesas they struggle to make ends meet in rural North Dakota.

Ollie will be trying to get back on her feet after legal troubles, but is hit by a crisis that will leave the duo with few options for their future. It is a film that is a deeply felt portrait of their lives that also reveals how cruel and uncaring the world can be. Beautiful scenes and an unmissable performance from Thompson, it’s the kind of movie that surprises you before taking your breath away in one fell swoop.

Passing (2021)

Directed by rebecca hall, ”Passing” is an entirely black-and-white film that centers on two friends who reconnect after not seeing each other since high school. Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, Thompson here plays Irene, the young woman who discovers that Clare (Ruth Negga) has been pretending to be white. In doing so, she has been able to marry a wealthy white man and have access to much more than a black person would normally get in 1920s New York.

What follows is a tense and incredibly well-shot series of scenes where the characters’ respective worlds begin to intertwine with disaster looming on the horizon. Both complement and conflict with each other, with the two friends drifting apart as their trajectories have gone in very different directions.