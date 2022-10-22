The best movies of Margot Robbie

margot robbie She is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood and has had great roles throughout her career, which continues to rise. At 32 years old, she has shown that she is up to the best Hollywood productions.

Here we list his best movies, ranked by IMDB.

I, Tonya: 2017

This film directed by Craig Gillespie has an IMDb score of 7.5. In addition to Robbie, the film has Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson and Bobby Carnevale in the cast.

It is a biographical film inspired by the life of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and her relationship to the 1994 attack at Cobo Arena on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

You find it on HBO Max.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood: 2019

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this movie has a 7.6 score on IMDb. In addition to Robbie, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and recreates the 60’s in Hollywood.

You find it on Netflix.

The Wolf of Wall Street: 2013

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film has an 8.2 score on IMDb. It also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Johan Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Bernthal, Jon Favreau and Jean Dujardin.

It tells the life of broker Jordan Belfort and is based on real events. It was censored in 5 countries for its high sexual content. In this film, his best film, margot robbie she played the role of Naomi Lapaglia.

You find it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.