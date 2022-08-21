the best movies on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max to not stop laughing

The weekend has arrived and streaming platforms have become the best allies. Find out what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max.

Every time the weekend arrives, streaming platforms turn on in thousands of homes around the world. Among them are Netflix, Prime Video Y hbo max, which have become, in recent months, the best allies of users. Well, their catalogs are huge and varied, so viewers can find ideal content for both their preferences and their ages.

In fact, the reality is that Netflix, Prime Video Y hbo max are the ideal platforms for comedy fans. This is because these on-demand services contain a movie each that are perfect for not stopping laughing. Therefore, for those who have a devotion for this type of feature film, here are the best options to enjoy during the weekend.

+ The best comedy movies on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max

Netflix:

The best option to enjoy on Netflix is where two fit. This film premiered in 2021 on the platform and is one of the most acclaimed by the public. Original from Spain, the film has a duration of 108 minutes and is perfect to take advantage of these days.

Spoiler Synopsis: Five stories interspersed. A couple stuck in a routine, a young man suffering from his last relationship, a desperate girlfriend, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer and a group of friends who want to experiment. All of them create a fun plot of sex and possibilities in a night where they live crazy situations that they would never have thought of.

HBOMax:

This time the best option is Before we part. Starring the great and unrivaled Chris Evans, the film is available on HBO Max and tells a captivating story. With a duration of only 89 minutes, the feature film is the best option to watch as a couple.

Spoiler Synopsis: New York at 1:30 a.m. isn’t a great place to be alone, so Brooke is grateful when, after missing her train to Boston, she meets a local busker who spends the night trying to help her. In order for her to return home before the arrival of her husband, they both look for a way to achieve it and, throughout that night, they learn a lot about each other, thus finding her true love.

Amazon Prime Video:

This platform has the film How to be Single, an original film from 2016 in which comedy is the main protagonist. In addition, the story contains the two great participations of dakota johnson Y rebel wilson.