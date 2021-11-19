The best movies set in Los Angeles [Throwback Thursday]

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in cinema: let’s rediscover together i best five films set in Los Angeles that we loved

Los Angeles, the city of angels, the second most populous city in the United States, after New York. Los Angeles And New York they have always been two sides of the same coin: the first one in the sun, full of life (especially at night) and home to Hollywood; the second often painted more gray and frenetic, home to many cult films.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Cinema has always particularly appreciated the city of angels, so much so that several films have been set in it. So let’s see the best five films set in Los Angeles.

The best movies set in Los Angeles

Blade Runner (1982)

For our list of films set in Los Angeles, we couldn’t help but start from Blade Runner, 1982 masterpiece directed by Ridley Scott.

The story is set in a dystopian “future” (we are in 2019), in which technology has allowed the creation of synthetic androids, completely similar to human beings. After a few androids escape, the former officer sets out on their trail Rick Deckard, although now out of service.

Blade Runner we all know it, it is now a cult of the genre and one of the best science fiction films in existence.

What we see is a dark, sunless Los Angeles, a sort of antithesis to the city we all know. LA is characterized by a perennial penumbra and by the contrast between the overflowing technology (represented by the flying cars that scurry in the sky and the numerous LED billboards) and the numerous disreputable and dirty areas of a city now reduced to house the population. discarded or unable to afford travel to extraterrestrial colonies.

Blade Runner it is certainly an iconic film, which has been the forerunner to many films of the science fiction genre, which shows us a dark and distressing future.

They live (1988)

Let’s move from one cult to another with They live, 1988 film, directed by John Carpenter. The film is taken from the short story At eight in the morning from Ray Nelson, from 1963.

When a young proletarian arrives in Los Angeles, he finds a pair of dark glasses inside a church. Wearing them, he discovers that many people, who live around him, are actually extraterrestrials in disguise and who condition humanity with subliminal advertising messages.

Carpenter stages a critique against consumerism, “masking” it as a science fiction story, in an intelligent and acute way. The film stands out as a real manifesto, especially for the period in which it was released: the eighties, in fact, were a sumptuous decade dedicated to consumerism. But above all, the great filmmaker inserts his political ideas into the work, with that assiduous criticism against Reagan, showing the damages of politics as a means to “subjugate the minds”.

In the background is a Los Angeles that shows, in an occult way, the message that the alien race wants to send us, a mirror of the society of the Eighties and today.

The Nice Guys (2016)

Among the films set in Los Angeles that we love, we also include this little gem, often underestimated: The Nice Guys, 2016 film, directed by Shane Black.

The detective Holland March (Ryan Gosling) And Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) are involved in the death of one girl and the disappearance of another. The two will form an unlikely couple, in order to reveal the truth behind a series of murders in a production of a porn film.

Everything in the film screams “seventies”: the music, the setting, the photography and the colors, in a nostalgic operation that is fully fitting. The two protagonists form an explosive duo, as unlikely, but they work and it seems to be in an old “buddy movie”, at the Lethal Weapon.

The viewer gets lost in the meanders of 1970s Los Angeles, following the mystery at the center of the plot, but is mainly enchanted by the setting and the colors of such a distant era.

The Nice Guys it’s an old-fashioned film, which makes us love the decade of disco music, unlucky at the box office, but a real gem.

La La Land (2016)

If we talk about Los Angeles, we can only talk about La La Land, 2016 film, directed by Damien Chazelle.

La La Land stands out as a contemporary love story, with an exquisitely vintage taste, which fully reflects the present day.

My And Sebastian they are two young people looking for their way: Mia wants to be an actress, but in the meantime she is a bartender; Sebastian dreams of being the owner of a jazz club, his true passion. The meeting between the two, despite starting in the worst way, is the antechamber of a sweet love story. But they will soon be faced with a crossroads: choose love or chase their dreams?

La La Land is a “non-musical musical”, which takes up some classic canons of the genre, but overturns them, thanks to the genius of Chazelle, which makes music the backbone of most of its cinematography.

The finale of the opera is a tribute to the entire film, bringing back all the music we have heard up to that moment, in a grandiose epilogue, which we dream of “what could have been”.

La La Land shows us in various symbolic places in Los Angeles, such as Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park, Warner Bros. Studios and the Rialto Theater: all this, playing with the light of the various moments of the day, which gives a fairytale effect to the whole film, making it one of the best Los Angeles-set movies ever.

Once upon a time in… Hollywood (2019)

We finish our list of movies set in Los Angeles with Once upon a time in… Hollywood, a 2019 film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The film is set in 1969 Los Angeles and stars a declining television actor and his stunt double. The two are neighbors of Sharon Tate, just a few months before the Cielo Drive massacre.

It is a semi-realistic and uchronic film, in which Tarantino modifies some events, changing them compared to how it really went.

In this choral work, with a very respectable cast, Tarantino inserts his personal vision, condensing all the ideas and typical elements of his cinematography: choral stories, episodic narration and pulp elements.

The LA represented is that of the late sixties, Hollywood full of movie stars, but also a society steeped in drugs, free sex and the search for freedom.

Tarantino moves the protagonists, as if they were his pawns, in a story that sees his touch, although events have gone (unfortunately) differently.

And which of these films set in Los Angeles do you prefer?