The best movies to celebrate mom on her day

Our moms are amazing, and they deserve the best everyday and especially during Mother’s Day. There are too many things we could give to one of our favorite people on the planet, but without a doubt the time we spend with them is the most valuable. From a walk through your favorite park, enjoying a delicious ice cream and the landscapes, to preparing one of your favorite meals. All the ideas are incredible, the joke is to pamper mom, but nothing better than having a great time watching stories of great and empowered women who always seek to move their families forward regardless of the obstacles that may arise every day. In Mexico we celebrate this special day on May 10 and for this occasion we leave you some ideas of movies that you can see with your best friend, confidante and even companion of adventures. So take note, prepare the popcorn and a very comfortable corner and enjoy these great stories with your mom, creating new moments that they will remember fondly throughout their lives. Happy day to all the beautiful and strong mothers in the world!

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Jimena Pérez ‘la Choco’ and the looks of her report in ¡HOLA!

The celebrities who celebrate their first Mother’s Day

MOMMY

Mama Mia! Nothing better than starting this marathon with one of the favorite stories of many moms and best of all, you can now enjoy Donna’s complete story, well Mama Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Let’s go again are now available on platforms HBO, Prime Video and Apple TV. Donna is a young woman who, upon finishing her high school studies, decided to leave everything and venture to the paradisiacal islands of Greece, where her life took a radical turn. In the first tape, the main character is played by the great Meryl Streep. Donna owns a small hotel on one of the Greek islands and has dedicated her life to raising her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who is about to marry the love of Donna’s life. she. Despite the close relationship between the two, Sophie decided to act behind her mother’s back and after reading the diary of Donna’s youth, he invited his three possible fatherss to the link hoping to instantly recognize it. In addition to having an exceptional cast, you will not stop laughing, dancing and singing throughout the movie and you will be left wanting more. But the good news is that you will be able to continue enjoying Donna’s story with the second part where you will delight in the adventures and mischief of the young woman who found her reason for being miles from home.

Rafa Sarmiento dedicates a loving message to Jimena Pérez on Mother’s Day

A POSSIBLE DREAM

A mother will not always be the one who kept you inside her womb for 9 months and the one who raised you from a young age, taught you to walk and talk and Sandra Bullock demonstrated it in The Blind Side. Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) lived an amazing life. Along with her husband and her two children, the family had a dream life and was part of American high society. However, everything changed one day when Leigh Anne decided to help Michael Oher, a young man who attended the same school as her children, however, he did not have the same luck as his offspring because the boy did not have a permanent home and normally spent cold nights in the school gym. Mrs. Tuohy noticed this and invited him to stay with them for a couple of days. It was not easy for the family to adapt to a new member and they faced various problems, however, Sandra Bullock resolved all the complications as if it were her biological son. Shortly after, the Tuohys decided to adopt him and also opened the doors to a bright future for him because his dedication led him to be one of the greatest stars in American football. After this performance, which is based on real life events, Bullock won the Oscar for best actress.

A CRAZY FRIDAY

Let’s face it, the relationship with mom can become somewhat complicated and tangled and more so in the teenage years. Therefore, this film is ideal for mothers and daughters who have gone through some bumps throughout their lives. In this story, Dr. Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her fifteen-year-old daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) encounter difficult moments since their tastes and opinions do not seem to fit at all. However, one day two fortune cookies cause a big change in their lives because the next morning Tess and Anna wake up with the news that they have switched bodies. No matter how hard they tried to return to normality, they couldn’t and it seemed that their lives were ruined, however, after several days of having to live the other person’s life, mother and daughter begin to better understand each other’s point of view. each and in the end, a great act of unconditional love and total understanding they managed to return them to his body creating an unbreakable bond between the characters.

THE REBEL MOTHERS CLUB

Being a mother is not an easy task, so let’s always be grateful for what our real-life heroines do for us. In this story, Amy Mitchell (Mila Kunis) is a very hard-working mother who leads an apparently perfect life, but in reality her worries and obligations are causing everything to break because the stress of everyday life is preventing her from carrying out her duties. However, one day, exhausted from her life, she decides to team up with two other overwhelmed mothers just like her to free herself from some of the responsibilities of her routine. The three mothers began to de-stress by having fun as teenagers, however, other more conservative mothers at her children’s school tried to put a stop to the adventures of Amy and her friends. In the end, the fun and unconventional parenting methods of the three overwhelmed mothers ended up winning over other members of the school’s parents’ association, proving that moms too they have the right to relax, forget about worries and have unforgettable moments.

IF YOU GET MARRIED… I WILL KILL YOU

The mothers of our novi@s can make our lives extremely complicated. But nothing like the mother-in-law of Jennifer Lopez in Monster in Law. Tired of blind dates and about to lose hope in love, Charlie (JLO) accidentally meets Kein (Michael Vartan), a handsome young surgeon, with whom she quickly fell in love and things seem to be on the right track. However, after several romantic dates and when everything seemed perfect, Kevin decided to take her to a lunch to meet her mother where he planned to propose to the woman in her life. At this moment, Charlie instantly accepts the proposal, but Viola (Jane Fonda) It seems that he does not agree with the decision that his beloved son has made, so he intends to do everything in his power to break the relationship and avoid the bond. Despite Viola’s over-the-top measures, and after nearly achieving her goal, Charlie proved to be more than enough for Kevin.

FALLING IN LOVE WITH MY EX

It’s never too late for love, and it’s not the first time meryl streep It shows us, but… did you ever imagine that you could fall in love with your ex? This is how it happened to Jane, mother of 3 children, who despite having divorced Jake (Alec Badlwin) several years ago, she maintains a complicated relationship with him because he remarried Agnes, a woman much younger than him, with whom he had cheated on Jane. But, it seems that the couple of ex-husbands still had unfinished business, because when they traveled to New York for their youngest son’s graduation, the fire between Jane and Jake was lit again and they decided to start an adventure, now returning to our protagonist in the other’. However, the flame did not last long and Jane fell in love with the architect (Steve Mayers) who has been helping him remodel his house and with whom he had super fun times.





