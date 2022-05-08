The best movies to celebrate Mother’s Day

Lime.- Enjoy at no additional cost and through our rental service the best entertainment content for Mother’s Day. Movistar TV App has a selection of the best dramas, musicals and comedies to have a good time with the family.

Extraordinary (Drama)

A 10-year-old boy born with a facial deformity struggles to fit in. With love and advice, his parents Isabel (Julia Roberts) and Nate (Owen Wilson) will help him adjust to his new school. Now available at no additional cost.

Mama Mia! (Musical comedy)

Determined to find her biological father to walk her down the aisle, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) invites three men to her wedding who courted her mother, Donna (the one and only Meryl Streep) twenty years ago. Donna for her part has invited her two best -and crazy- friends to her daughter’s wedding. Over the next chaotic 24 hours, new loves will blossom and old romances will rekindle. Now available at no additional cost.

Little Women (Drama)

With the Civil War over, the young March sisters are determined to live life on their own terms and face the odds. The cast includes Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Emma Watson. Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcot. Now available at S / 6.90

Lady Bird (Youth Drama)

Christine, a young student who calls herself “Lady Bird” (Saoirse Ronan) moves to Northern California for her senior year of high school. Along the way, she will try to redefine the fractured relationship she has with her mother (Laurie Metclaf). Now available at S / 6.90

Erin Brockovich, a bold woman (Drama)

Based on a true story, this film tells the story of Erin Brockovich, a single mother who, struggling, gets a job at a small law firm and decides to investigate a strange case involving a powerful corporation. Nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and winner of the statuette for Best Actress for Julia Roberts in the leading role. Now available at S / 6.90

Stay by my side (Drama-Romance)

Isabel (Julia Roberts) is a photographer who falls in love with a divorced man (Ed Harris). Winning the love of her children will be difficult for him, as her mother, played by Susan Sarandon, is not willing to make things easy for him. Now available at S / 6.90

All these productions and many more that are added to the catalog month after month are available on the Movistar TV App. The Movistar TV App is a multiplatform at no additional cost for all Movistar customers that offers a wide catalog of national and international movies and series. Pay TV service customers can also access live channels through the Movistar TV App from any device.

If you have not yet registered in the Movistar TV App, you can do so by going to www.movistar.com.pe/movistar-play/registro, indicating the service you have contracted. To view the content from a smartphone, tablet or smart TV you will need to download the Movistar TV app from Google Play, App Store and App Gallery. In the case of wanting to access from a laptop or PC, you must enter https://tv.movistar.com.pe/

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related