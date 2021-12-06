the best movies to see

The Christmas approaches, and with him the desire to enjoy some good themed films. Christmas shows are famous for being able to offer hours of fun and lightheartedness that can be shared with your family. The classics are an example Mom I missed the plane, which returns punctually every Christmas to keep us company, or even the hilarious An armchair for two. These are part of the traditional films that cannot be missed at this time of year, but there are many other films that can be chosen to enjoy a Christmas different from the others. So here it is the 5 films to see at Christmas 2021.

Polar Express (2004)

Polar Express is a 2004 animated film directed by Robert Zemeckis and played by Tom Hanks, Josh Utcherson And Nona Gaye. The film is taken from the children’s illustrated book of the same name Chris Van Allsburg. A man recalls through a flashback an incredible story lived as a child. The night of Christmas Eve, he and his sisters go to sleep deeply skeptical of the existence of Santa Claus. That same night a steam train loaded with children arrives on the road outside his house, all in pajamas. That train has as its destination the North Pole, where Santa Claus lives, ready to dispense gifts all over the world.

The animation and the script make it Polar Express a genre masterpiece. The cast offers a superlative performance, most notably Tom Hanks, who covers a variety of roles within the film. Scenes and dialogues allow you to live and breathe the Christmas atmosphere, mixing everything with the magic that only this time of year can evoke.

Klaus – Secrets of Christmas (2019)

Klaus – The secrets of Christmas is a 2019 Spanish film directed and co-written by Sergio Pablos. The cast includes the voices of Jason Schwarzmann, Joan Cusack And JK Simmons. The son of a wealthy businessman in the postal communication branch is completely incapable, capable only of squandering his father’s money. One day the latter decides to deprive him of all possessions and send him to an island in the Arctic Circle. The only chance that Jesper (this is the boy’s name) has of returning to his comfortable life is to be able to deliver at least 6000 letters within a year. After an initial difficulty, Jasper’s golden opportunity arises when he realizes that he can count on the help of Klaus, a carpenter who has the ability to make toys for local children.

The story offers a whole new take on the origins of the Christmas, making the protagonist a bizarre character like Jasper who, however, is at the center of an extraordinary growth path throughout the entire film. The film tackles the classic themes of the holiday season, corroborating them with the story of Klaus, a lonely man who lives isolated from everyone, but who has a big heart.

The Grinch (2000)

Between the recommended films for Christmas certainly cannot be missing The Grinch, film directed by Ron Howard in 2000 and played by an extraordinary Jim Carrey. The story is set in the fictional city of Chinonsò, where the Nonsochì live, who are preparing for Christmas. In Nonsochì everyone loves this holiday except the Grinch, a green being that everyone is afraid of, who lives on Mount Briciolone. After having combined several teasing and scared some Nonsochì, the Grinch meets little Cindy Chi Lou, who is not afraid of him, but rather, is ready to make him appreciate how beautiful there is in Christmas.

This film is rightfully included in the Christmas classics together with the ones already mentioned Mom I missed the plane And An armchair for two. The Grinch is perhaps one of the best films to see if you want to appreciate the taste of Christmas with the people you love, because this is actually the message you want to let through: at Christmas no one is ever alone, not even the Grinch!

Krampus – Christmas is not always Christmas (2015)

Krampus – Christmas is not always Christmas is a 2015 film directed by Michael Dougherty. They are part of the cast Adam Scott, Allison Tolman And Toni Collette. A horror comedy, Krampus is the story of a family that comes together to celebrate Christmas together. During dinner, Max is teased because he still believes in Santa Claus and so he decides to tear up the letter he had written for him. This event brings down on them the curse of the Krampus, a demonic being who targets those who have lost their Christmas spirit.

Krampus is that movie that allows you to watch the Christmas from another perspective. Interesting is the characterization of the demon that represents in effect an evil version of Santa Claus. An absolutely enjoyable film, which comes out of the margins of the usual Christmas story that we are all used to seeing.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Fifth film recommended for Christmas: A Christmas Carol. 2009 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on the story of Charles Dickens titled Christmas carol. London, 1843, Elder Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly and grumpy financier who rejects his only living relative’s invitation to dinner on Christmas Eve. Determined to deprive himself of any kind of company, on Christmas Eve he goes to bed. In his sleep, however, the ghosts of past Christmas, present Christmas and future Christmas will come to visit him. They all show him scenes of what he has been, what he is and what will become of him if he continues in his mean and selfish life. Visions are enough for Scrooge to change completely and become a new man.

The technique of CGI allows the actors involved to express themselves at their best. Once again Jim Carrey, who plays the gruff protagonist, elevates the quality of the film. The actor plays the best of one of the most famous characters in Dickens’ stories and gives us a film about Christmas full of meaning and full of food for thought that can be borrowed by many.