the best movies to stream

Want to spend the night of Halloween in the company of scary stories? You are in the right place: in this article we have selected for you the five best movies to watch streaming on Halloween on Disney +, Prime Video, Infinity + and Netflix for a thrilling night!

The month of October, and especially the night between October 31st and the November 1, is known for taking on scary appearances with themed events, creepy-shaped treats, terrifying costumes and much more, to celebrate the Celtic anniversary loved by young and old all over the world: Halloween.

The movies to see on Halloween

From The Turning – The house of evil to Hocus Pocus, which has become a real classic of the holiday, passing through There is someone in your house, there are really numerous films scary available on various streaming platforms and perfect for spending one scary night in front of the TV.

To help you find the perfect title for yours October 31st, below we have selected five, all accompanied by the trailer and the official synopsis available on the platform on which they are available.

Shining – extended edition

Let’s start our list of best movies to stream on Halloween with a title available on Infinity + in extended version (with 24 minutes of unreleased scenes): Shining.

PLOT

Based on the Stephen King novel, it is one of the most famous films by the master Kubrick, starring Jack Nicholson. Jack Torrance, a writer in crisis, agrees to act as caretaker, during the winter season, of the immense and deserted Hotel Overlook, in the Rocky Mountains. Accompanied by his family, he is faced with chilling visions.

Shining is available in streaming on Infinity +.

Subscribe here to Infinity +

The Turning – The house of evil

We move on Prime Video to recommend “The Turning – The House of Evil”, the film with Finn Wolfhard And Broklynn Prince inspired by the book The turn of the screw by Henry James.

PLOT

Young teacher Kate accepts the offer to become Flora’s instructor and to move to her sumptuous and lonely mansion. Arriving at her destination, Kate meets the housekeeper Grose and Flora, while her older brother, Miles, is in boarding school. The return of Miles introduces elements of concern. Kate begins to feel strange presences and things get complicated.

If you are not yet registered on the platform, We remind you that Amazon Prime Video is free for 30 days for all new customers or for 90 days with the Prime Student promotion.

Sign up for amazon prime video here

Loading... Advertisements

There is someone in your house

Even the streaming giant, Netflix, offers a large selection of horror movie perfect to spend Halloween either alone or in the company of your friends, among whom we can only advise you There is someone in your house, from the producers of Stranger Things and the universe of The Conjuring.

PLOT

Makani and friends from Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who targets the students and exposes them the innermost secrets.

If you are wondering how much Netflix costs and the prices to stream TV series and movies on the famous platform, we invite you to read our article: Netflix subscription prices.

Hocus Pocus

We keep talking to you about best movies to watch on Halloween in streaming with what has become a real classic of the holiday: Hocus Pocus.

PLOT

Some pranksters unwittingly conjure up three eccentric witches (Bett Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) from the 1700s Salem. Thus begins a night of hilarious nonsense. The witches want to cast a spell on the city to recover their youth … but first they’ll have to get back on their feet and beat three kids and a talking cat.

If you are not yet subscribed and would like to subscribe to Disney + for a month or a year, you can read our guide on how to subscribe to Disney + or you can proceed with the subscription immediately:

DISNEY + SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nightmare Before Christmas

Let’s finish our list of best movies to stream on Halloween with another title available on Disney + and has become a real cult of this festival: Nightmare Before Christmas.

PLOT

An extraordinary world full of magic and wonder, where every party has its special place. This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Fed up with the usual trick or treating, he aspires to something more and stumbles upon the magic of Christmas Town. To spread the joyful atmosphere, Jack decides to take the place of Santa Claus and it will be up to Sally, the rag doll in love with him, to fix things.

Now that you know the best movies to stream on Halloween night, also discover here the films to see at the cinema on October 31st.