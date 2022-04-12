The best movies to watch at Easter

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- A period of reflection, renewal of faith and recollection for all is what the Holy Weekwhere Christianity remembers the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is for this reason that we bring you the best cinema options that are related to this time and that you can enjoy through Netflix. READ: Coldplay’s gift to Huillo, the autistic boy who sang with them in concert

Messiah

The series premiered on January 1, 2020 tells the story of a CIA agent who investigates a charismatic individual who inspires a spiritual movement and destabilizes politics. The fictional story stars Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi (The Most Wanted Man) and John Ortiz (The Bright Side).

The resurrection of Christ

This 2016 film is set in Jerusalem. Clavius, a young and ambitious centurion receives, from Pontius Pilate, prefect of Judea, the mission to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the body of Jesus, a Nazarene preacher crucified three days ago, and the growing rumors about his resurrection. +Luisito Comunica explodes against the airline for losing his luggage

noah

This 2014 American film is directed by Darren Aronofskyy and written by Aronofsky and Ari Handel, loosely based on the biblical story of ‘Noah’s Ark’. As a child, Noah witnesses the death of his father, Lamech, by a young Tubal-Cain. Years later, an adult Noé lives with his wife and his children. After seeing a flower grow instantly from the ground and being haunted by dreams of a great flood, Noah takes them to visit his grandfather Methuselah.

heaven does exist

based on the best seller ‘Heaven is for Real’ tells the story of a father in a small town, who must find the courage and conviction to share with the world the extraordinary and inspiring experience of his four-year-old son, who begins to talk about his journey back and forth to heaven. OF INTEREST: Jencarlos Canela announces his temporary retirement from music for his mental health

God is not dead