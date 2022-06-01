The best movies to watch in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World — Knowledgeable.com

Jurassic Park is one of Steven Spielberg’s best films, which the director created in 1993 and which would forever change the history of dinosaurs in cinema, breaking the mold in terms of special effects and inaugurating the spectacular dominance of CGI in film. large screen. Then, it became a saga, which after a while would return as Jurassic World. All the films were super successful and to this day they share that universe of films that have changed over the years. But what are the best Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies?

The movie “Jurassic Park” surprised every moment, always from the adventure, with tension and terror, along with the dazzling visual display of special effects. In addition, the extraordinary original and unforgettable soundtrack created by multi-award winning composer John Williams.

But the origin of this universe dates back to 1990, when the writer Michael Crichton published the novel “Jurassic Park”, a book that meant a great bestseller that dealt with interesting topics, such as genetic manipulation or the mathematics of chaos, inspired the first film.

With the aim of faithfully bringing the book to the big screen and, above all, to the dinosaurs, it was precisely Steven Spielberg who took charge and hired ILM, George Lucas’s legendary special effects company that would revolutionize CGI in such a way , that the film was that milestone mentioned above. Then came two sequels and a new saga that revived the story. Where to see them in streaming?

The following are the best Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies:

“Jurassic Park” (1993)

The first film in the saga, directed by Steven Spielberg, was and will be for a long time the best “Jurassic Park” film, as it marked a before and after in the way of showing dinosaurs in the cinema. Even over the years, it continues to amaze with its special effects and CGI animation. It is still wonderful, endearing and attractive, with all the ingredients of a timeless classic that will continue to excite all audiences.

Official synopsis: Bioengineering tycoon John Hammond discovers how to bring dinosaurs back to life through cloning and decides to open a park to house them on Isla Nublar. She invites two expert paleontologists, doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neil) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), as well as the mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Hammond’s two grandchildren. During the visit, a catastrophic failure occurs that will set the dinosaurs free, especially the fearsome T-Rex.

Direction: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Sam Neill Laura Dern Jeff Goldblum Richard Attenborough Bob Peck Martin Ferrero BD Wong Samuel L. Jackson. Duration: 121 minutes.

“Jurassic World” (2015)

The movie “JurassicWorld” that managed to revive the saga after several years had the additions of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists, which meant a great success. Director Colin Trevorrow achieved an interesting level of nostalgia, as well as high-level CGI that fit the film perfectly well with the story it was intended to tell.

Official synopsis: Twenty-two years after the events of “Jurassic Park,” Isla Nublar was transformed into the massive Jurassic World theme park, complete with tame versions of some of the most well-known dinosaurs. When everything seems to be going smoothly and to be the business of the century, a new dinosaur of an unknown species, created and manipulated genetically, which turns out to be much more intelligent than previously thought, escapes from its enclosure and begins to wreak havoc among the visitors. from the park. It is the Indominus Rex, a new species larger and more terrible than the T-Rex.

Direction: Colin Trevorrow. Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Irrfan Khan, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer. Duration: 124 minutes.

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997)

After the success of “Jurassic Park” in 1993, some of the characters and actors from the first film returned, but mainly Steven Spielberg returned to direct. The film presented some scenes close to horror movies and many exciting moments, although with less spectacularity and obviously less surprise, but it brought back those dinosaurs that had shocked the world in the first film.

Official synopsis: Four years after the events of the film, John Hammond recruits Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to help him rescue a group of dinosaurs from Site B. This is a smaller island, Isla Sorna, which it was secretly populated with dinosaurs next to the original enclave. Malcolm takes his daughter for some reason that escapes us and things go wrong again. The plan to sedate, hunt and transport dinosaurs to a new enclave goes awry and a giant T-Rex rampages through San Diego before being captured.

Direction: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Vince Vaughn, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard, Vanessa Lee Chester, Richard Schiff, and Peter Stormare. Duration: 129 minutes.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018)

The incorporation of JA Bayona made his directorial work the best after Spielberg for the sequel to “Jurassic World” in 2015. Thus, he achieved excellent climates of terror, in a darker and darker film than the previous ones, where dinosaurs are really scary. Although it was somewhat repetitive than the previous one, and a bit extensive, its visual and narrative tone prevail.

Official synopsis: Three years after the Jurassic World disaster, Owen and Claire return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs from an erupting volcano that will make them extinct. However, when they get there they discover a conspiracy and that there is another even more fearsome specimen, the Indoraptor. Everything leads to a mansion full of dinosaurs, which a girl cloned with the same technology as the dinosaurs sets free.

Address: JA Bayonne. Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine. Duration: 129 minutes.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The third installment of the initial saga, it is the first film that is not based on a previous novel and the first in which Spielberg leaves the direction and becomes executive producer, being Joe Johnston who gets behind the cameras. A poor and predictable script, lacking the epic achieved by the previous ones, make it the worst of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. Aside from some Johnston-built action sequences, he didn’t live up to the hype.

Official synopsis: Dr. Alan Grant, eager to get funds to finance his study on the intelligence of the velociraptor, accepts the offer of a couple of millionaires, Paul and Amanda Kirby, to fly over Isla Sorna (Costa Rica), populated by genetically created dinosaurs. After crash-landing on the island, Alan discovers that the Kirbys were looking for their teenage son, lost on the island after a paragliding accident.

Direction: Joe Johnson. Cast: Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan, Michael Jeter, Laura Dern. Duration: 92 minutes.