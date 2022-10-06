The best movies to watch in the fall

What color is autumn? It may be orange, because of dried leaves, pumpkins, Halloween decorations, and tangerines. It is a time of the year in which we can close cycles and leave the past behind to flourish, since we are very close to the cold winter and the end of the year, without a doubt October and November are to reflect and let go, melancholy months.

Also, fall is one of the best seasons to spend evenings between movies, either because of its cold weather or because it has delicious food that you can enjoy.

Here’s a list of fall movies you should watch this season, accompanied by a good blanket, hot chocolate, and pan de muerto.

Love spell

We start with the theme of love, but unfortunately this film is not so sweet. The story stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owen sisters, whose love interests are doomed to an untimely death by a curse placed on their family. With the entire film taking place in New England, the film also offers plenty of fall vibes with its spooky story.

Hocus Pocus 2

One of the films that has been in the public eye is Hocus Pocus, after 30 years of waiting it came back and brought our favorite witches to the present day. The tape is available on Disney Plus, you can’t miss it!

The legend of the Headless Horseman

A Mexican horror classic featuring Tim Burton’s signature spooky aesthetic, the film also evokes fall vibes by showcasing settings with changing colored leaves.

The death poet Society

Set in the fall of 1959 at a fictional Welton Academy boarding school, located in Vermont, the film stars Robin Williams as John Keating, a teacher. Dead Poets Society is a story about going back to school and maybe…. dead?

