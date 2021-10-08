There are films that have left us speechless, with a final twist: let’s rediscover the best movies with an unexpected surprise ending

How many times, while watching a movie, did we think we understood everything and then we realized that we didn’t understand anything? Some movies have a surprise ending, which we never expected and which makes us want to review everything from the beginning, to look for the clues that we have missed.

So, beware of spoilers, because the best movies come with a unexpected ending.

The best movies with a surprise and unexpected ending to see

Seven (1995)

Let’s start right off in style with our list of movies with an unexpected ending with Seven, 1995 film, directed by David Fincher.

The protagonists are the detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), a wise and elderly policeman, now exasperated by the violence and his partner, David Mills (Brad Pitt), a young policeman, all too instinctive and impulsive. The two investigate a serial killer who kills his victims, following the seven deadly sins.

Seven is a thriller that follows the classic rules of the genre, but that manages to stand out thanks to its unexpected ending.

In fact, after finding out who the serial killer is, played by Kevin Spacey (who did not want his name to appear in the opening credits, just to avoid the spoiler), we learn that the young David Mills impersonates anger, while the killer is envy and wants the policeman to kill him, in order to carry out his mission. The killer, in fact, made the policeman find his wife’s head in a box (which led to one of the most famous quotes in cinema: “What’s in the box?”), Driving him crazy.

Fincher signs a thriller with classic tones with a final twist, which we never expected.

The sixth sense (1999)

If we talk about films with final twists, we can only mention The sixth sense, 1999 film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

The child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) takes care of the little one Cole, a shy nine-year-old boy, who claims he can see and talk to the dead.

The film has one of the best known and most spoiled endings in the history of cinema: Malcolm, in fact, discovers, only at the end, that he too is dead and that he is able to talk to the child, because of his gift.

The sixth sense it begins as one of the most classic childhood horror, given the paranormal component, but quickly turns into a psychological thriller, which leads the viewer to investigate the visions of little Cole, discovering, only at the end, the bitter truth.

M. Night Shyamalan creates a high-voltage film, which keeps us on our toes until the last frame.

Fight Club (1999)

Among the films with a unexpected ending we find again David Fincher with his Fight Club, 1999 film, based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk.

The protagonist (whose name we will never know is played by Edward Norton) is an insurance consultant for an automobile manufacturer. He is dissatisfied with his job, depressed, sleepless and anxious and finds support only by pretending to be suffering from a terminal illness, to participate in related support groups. Man knows Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), an eccentric soap salesman, who introduces him to the Fight Club, a secret circle where members take part in brutal, recreational fights. Shortly thereafter, the Mayhem project, anti-consumer and subversive, ready to overthrow society.

Only at the end of the film do we discover that Tyler Durden, others is nothing more than an alter ego of the protagonist, the projection of all that has always wanted to be.

Fight Club is a film that tells the acquisition of a lost awareness of oneself, suffocated by the rigid impositions of society. The film is a manifesto against consumerism, a hymn to destroy the system and rebuild it from scratch.

The Village (2004)

M. Night Shyamalan is a master of films with a surprise ending, so here it is The Village, 2004 film, with Joaquin Phoenix And Bryce Dallas Howard.

We are in the 19th century, in Pennsylvania: the village of Convington is protected by an ancient pact between the elders of the community and the monstrous creatures that live in the forest, which surrounds the village. But soon the truth will emerge: the monsters, in fact, are the elders of the village, who created the legend of the creatures to keep the community intact, completely alien to the surrounding world.

Shyamalan creates a horror film, dealing with the theme of fear itself: the fear of the unknown, which turns out to be a lie. The director plays strongly on different themes, such as religion, beliefs, pain and progress, but above all, he leverages the viewer’s mind, manipulating it to the end.

Shutter Island (2010)

We end our list of movies with a unexpected ending with Shutter Island, 2010 film, directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the novel The island of fear from Dennis Lehane.

We are in 1954 and federal agents Teddy And Chuck, respectively interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio And Mark Ruffalo, are sent to Shutter Island, to investigate the disappearance of a patient. On the island there is also the arsonist who killed Teddy’s wife, who also disappeared into thin air.

At the end we discover that Teddy is also a patient and that it was he who killed his wife, a manic depressive, after she had drowned their three children. The man, in order to endure the pain, created and took refuge in a fantasy in which he is an FBI hero.

Scorsese develops a high-tension psychological thriller, in which he manipulates the viewer’s mind, like that of Teddy. We are led to think that the protagonist is right, that his mission is right, but the reality is different and we only discover it at the end.

The film shines under the direction of Martin Scorsese, attentive to the smallest detail, and for the formidable interpretation of Di Caprio.

And which of these films with an unexpected ending do you prefer?