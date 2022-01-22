The best movies you (maybe) didn’t know were based on comics

When we talk about comic-based films, it is normal for our thoughts to go to blockbustersor those starring the superheroes of. What many of you may not know is that there are dozens of films that are inspired by sequential storytellingcomics to tell less bombastic but equally interesting stories. Often, however, this information is not disclosed publicly, leaving the general public in the dark about the original material and their respective authors.

It is a perfect example of this He was my father, film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty, 1917). The 2002 film is taken from Road to Perdition, comic published in Italy in 1998 from Magic Press written by Max Allan Collins and designed by Richard Piers Rayner.

Even the magnificent A History of Violence from David Cronenberg it is not all flour from the sack of the famous director. The original comic is dated 1997, written by John Wagner and illustrated by Vince Locke. The latter is a very famous cartoonist who has given life to numerous stories for the English magazine 2000 AD, among which a splendid adventure of Judge Dredd (another character born on paper). Over the time Locke he distinguished himself for giving life to the band’s covers Death Metal of the Cannibal Corpse, then moving into the world of paper-based role-playing games.

Probably many of you know instead Snowpiercer, first film and now TV series based on the comic of the same name (Le Transperceneige, in original) by Jacques Lob And Jean-Marc Rochette. This is to say how, with the passage of time, cinema is drawing heavily from that magnificent language capable of hybridizing text to image. A language that many tend to overlook, but which deserves more attention from a large segment of users, including the generalist press, which always tends to praise the plot of the film, then neglecting the original material.

Yet there are films that rise to the headlines even on social media. Films like that Tyler Rake by Sam Haargrave and produced by Russian starring Chris Hemsworth and taken from a comic by Ande Parks, of the same brothers Russian and designed by Fernando Leon Gonzalez. Or how Hercules: the warrior with The Rock, adapted from Hercules: The Thracian War from Admira Wijaya And Steve Moore (Radical Comics).

In short: we could continue for hours, remembering how also Dennis threatens her either from a 1951 comic strip series or as The Mask fish with your hands from the character created by John Arcudi And Doug Mahnke. We could, but we won’t. We hope with this article to have intrigued you a little to take a look at the aforementioned titles. At the same time, however, we also hope to have made you understand how essential it is to get informed in order to fully understand the cinema market and, more generally, modern entertainment.

An entertainment that thrives on transmedia, but which seems ashamed to declare it.

If in the past few years comics have done so much good for the film industry, let’s expect a similar evolution also with regard to the videogame market. It is, in fact, the media with the most ideas currently available on the market. A pool of contents capable of showing off an infinite amount of fictional worlds distributed on a weekly basis. Worlds that contain stories to tell and characters to discover, but which still keep many users away. This is because not everyone is interested in interacting with the work on duty, preferring a more passive use. Not that there is anything wrong, since this leaves the window open for transposition on the big screen, allowing the audience to dance continuously from one media to another.

