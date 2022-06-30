The best Netflix horror movies to watch when you feel like being scared

We love romantic comedies, dramas that make you cry your eyes out and superhero movies, yes. But there is a genre that has always fascinated us and of which we are more than fans: the horror.

The movies of witches, zombies, ghosts… whatever the theme , we are cool The plan of staying at home, in the dark, with a large bowl of popcorn waiting for that scare or experiencing the tension with each shot, seems wonderful to us.

We love the great classics like Psychosisone of best horror movies ever and also the new ones like black phone or the wonderful midsummer. Platforms like HBO, Prime Video or Disney have terror in their catalogs, but today we are going to tell you what they are Netflix’s best horror movies that you can see right now.

Shark (1975)





It’s a classic, and one of best horror movies ever . Steven Spielberg shows us that there is no genre that can resist him with this movie that continues to make us think a lot when we get into the sea. The soundtrack is so well known that even if you haven’t seen it, you instantly recognize it.

Insidious (2010)

It has become in its own right one of the best horror movies of the decade. Starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrneand with one of the kings of terror as director, this film of the supernatural genre is, according to experts, one of James Wan’s best movies and the first of a saga that is already in its fourth chapter.

The Witch (2015)

Before becoming the queen of chess, Anya Taylor-Joy gave us one of the best horror movies of the past decade . Directed by Robert Eggersthis fascinating understated story is slow-cooked and set in New England, in the year 1630.

Scarlet Peak (2015)

we have not put the crimson peak in this list just because it has Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain in the cast (also), but because the most subtle terror freaks us out. A steamy hidden story, a haunted house, a gothic drama and a couple of good scares are also part of this fantastic movie. directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

This adaptation of eponymous novel by Stephen King (who has dozens series and movies based on his books ) signed by Mike Flanagan, is an excellent choice of psychological horror in which Carla Gugino bears all the weight. A sexual game that is truncated and a room in the middle of nowhere in which the protagonist ends up a prisoner.

Veronica (2017)

The national product is also on Netflix, and it does so with the one that occupies the first position in Paco Plaza movies . The Valencian directs this wonder capable of mixing costumbrismo, a real paranormal case and classic terror thanks to the excellent interpretation of Sandra Escacena.

Terror Street: 1994 (2021)

Serial killers, teenagers and the 90s, the perfect mix to create a slasher which became one of the best Netflix movies in 2021 . Terror Street: 1994 It’s the first of the trilogy, and we love it.

