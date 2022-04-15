The best Netflix movies in 2022 so far

From the greatest blockbusters to the best documentaries, this is what you have to watch on Netflix

2022 is well underway and Netflix already has some great movies ready to watch; from the biggest blockbusters, featuring some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, to the most in-depth documentaries you can’t believe are true. As well as some independent films that deserve more attention.

In fact, Netflix has confirmed that 86 movies originals will arrive on the platform during the year. For example, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig, The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and more. So it’s a busy year, to say the least.

Fortunately, while we wait for all these new releases to arrive, Netflix is ​​constantly adding dozens of new content and features for you to enjoy. Where do we start? T3 has done a lot of hard work to compile the best movies on Netflix with the intention of saving you from any armchair arguments in the future. Well, let’s start.

THE TINDER SCAMMER

Image Credit: Joshua Wilks

Netflix documentaries are a level above the rest. Whether it’s Tiger King, Fyre Festival or The Last Dance; so whoever’s in charge of the department needs a raise. 2022 has been no different, with brilliant new documentaries abounding. The one that kicked off this year was the incredible story of The Tinder Scammer.

Since its release in February, The Tinder Scammer has taken the internet, and the world at large, by storm. The plot is built around the Israeli scammer, Shimon Hayut, who changed himself to Simon Leviev on Tinder to ask women for money and collect millions of dollars. The less you know about this case, the better. What you need to know is that Netflix is ​​already planning its dramatic adaptation; Which means we’ll be hearing more about it in the years to come.

THE INVISIBLE MAN

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

One of the horror and science fiction movies of recent years has Elisabeth Moss in the role of Cecilia Kass; a woman who is determined to prove that her dead ex-boyfriend is stalking her and has harnessed the power of invisibility. Most modern remakes don’t compare to the original, but this one from Blumhouse Productions might challenge it.

Moss gives a deep and tormented performance that has helped make him famous, thanks to films like The Handmaid’s Tale. The cast of Aldis Hodge (who will play Hawkman in DC’s upcoming Black Adam movie), Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the mysterious and brooding Adrain Griffin make The Invisible Man a must-see. .

BIG BUG

Image credit: Netflix

BigBug is hands down the weirdest movie on this list and that’s not a bad thing. Set in the year 2045, this French sci-fi flick from Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet is about a rebellion by the machines and a group of suburbanites being held hostage. While the robot revolution is underway.

The range of colors they use is very striking. In addition, the characters are very crazy and in the style of cartoons; which makes the experience enjoyable. The only problem is that he’s too obsessed with sex, but at least he’s trying to do something different.

FRUITS OF THE WIND

Image credit: Netflix

Fruits of the Wind is an intimate and incredibly tense film that deals with jealousy, privilege, rights and current social problems. It’s also not lacking in talent with Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins forming the trio of leads.

This thriller begins when an unknown man walks into a billionaire’s vacation home only to suddenly find the tech tycoon and his wife. Directed by Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), Fruits of the Wind has caused quite a stir on the internet for its main theme, ending, and meaning. It’s no wonder Netflix paid an “eight number sum” for the film.