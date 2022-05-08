The best Netflix series in 2022, so far

Related news

With the end of the first quarter of the year and the arrival of spring, we have begun to take stock of the year, reviewing the best series of 2022 Until now. Now it’s the turn of Netflix.

The platform has not had the best possible start to the year, piling up bad news between loss of subscribers and other scandals. But it is still the streaming giant and the rival to beat for the rest of the competitors such as HBO Max, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video.

In any case, as far as original production is concerned, without being entirely brilliant and emphasizing quantity over quality -another of the criticisms that accumulate against the Red Giant-, the start of the year has been estimable.

In the absence of premieres as powerful as the fourth season of stranger things, Cabinet of Cruiosities by Guillermo del Toro or the adaptation of the comic The Sandmanwhich will arrive throughout the year, we have already been able to enjoy in the catalog some surprises and expected returns that are worth highlighting.

To compile this list, critics of SERIES & MORE Francis Arrabal, Dani Mantilla, Belén Prieto and Valentina Morillo have voted for their five favorite series released until April 30, awarding 10 points to the first position, 9 to the second, and so on, until obtaining 6 points for the fifth. In order to enter the list, a cut-off mark of 10 points was set. A total of 9 series have been voted.

The 5 + 1 best Netflix series so far this year

5. ‘Vikings: Valhalla’



‘Vikings: Valhalla’ | Trailer | Netflix



After becoming one of the best productions in recent years, the historical series created by Michael Hirst returned with this spinoff, set a century after the original Ragnar Lothbrok story. This new fiction continues to conquer the audience through three new characters, who make their way into the internal conflict that has divided the Viking tribes. However, the Vikings must put aside their cultural and religious differences to face an even greater threat: the Crown of England. (Belen Prieto)

• Criticism: ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is the perfect successor and will win over fans of the original series

4. ‘Russian Doll’ S2





The first season of this series co-created and starring Natasha Lyonne was a surprise and had such a satisfying close that we didn’t think it needed a second. Really, that may be so, but now that we have it here, we appreciate its existence. In the new episodes, Nadia and Alan face a new loop, this time dragged along by time travel, a technically ambitious proposal, narratively stimulating and, as we were used to, very entertaining. Get on the train of the unexpected. (Valentina Morillo)

• Plus: Everything you need to remember about ‘Russian Doll’ before watching season 2 on Netflix

3. ‘Ozarks’ S4



‘Ozarks’ | Season 4 (Part 2) | Netflix



Ozarks has said goodbye with an ending that has matched it again with the series with which it was compared from the beginning, breaking bad. If the third season confirmed Wendy Byrde as the Walter White of this story, the latest episodes of the Netflix series have further explored the tragic parallels between Jesse and Ruth Langmore. The irregular and magnetic final strake of Ozarks It has taken the decisions of some characters devoured by their ambitions and primary drives to the ultimate consequences. Despite the predictable polarized reactions among fans, the climax of the Byrdes’ misadventures is as effective as it is coherent. (Dani Mantilla)

• Criticism: ‘Ozark’, the Netflix series closes with an intense ending and true to its style

2. ‘Who is Anna?’



‘Who is Anna?’ | Trailer | Netflix



Shonda Rhimes has done it again. Ten years after creating his last series (Scandal, 2012), the Alma mater from Shondaland and countless television titles, he gets back on the creative front with Who is Anna?, a story based on true events too crazy even to be from Shonda. That of Anna Sorokin (the exalted Julia Garner gives life to her in fiction), a swindler -in spite of herself- who captivated the powerful social elite of the Big Apple with her alienation and dreams of grandeur, leaving the corpse of a few million dollars along the way. An addictive thriller, with a great script, with which Shonda vindicates herself and shows that she is capable of adding the ingredient of quality tv in his shaker of the secret formula of television success. (Francis Arraval)

• Criticism: ‘Who is Anna’, the addictive series by Shonda Rhimes has everything to be the new success of Netflix

1. ‘Heartstopper’ S1





If something has reminded us of the premiere of heart stopper is that representation matters. The exemplary and sentimental adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels has reached the Congress of Deputies to verbalize the reflection that the adolescent romantic drama has left among a large part of its audience: I wish all LGBT adolescents could have seen a series like this to realize that they were not alone in the world and that, indeed, things can and will improve. Beyond that, heart stopper It is an exciting and careful love story that steals the heart and of which even Olivia Colman herself has wanted to be a part. There must be a reason. (Dani Mantilla)

• Criticism: ‘Heartstopper’, the new happy place of television is a model and charming adaptation

Extra: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’





David E. Kelley returns with another of his series on scandals, secrets and other similar problems in socially privileged couples for whom money is not a factor to take into account. Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend lead the cast of a proposal to which we put problems in the formal and the narrative, and that we will surely not remember in the lists at the end of the year, but if what we are looking for is entertainment, anatomy of a scandal He gives it to us in spades. Sometimes no more is needed. (Valentina Morillo)

• Criticism: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, Netflix’s British ‘The Undoing’

Other series voted that finally have not passed the cut: ‘After Life’ S3, ‘File 81’, ‘The Bridgertons’ S2.

