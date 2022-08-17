The best Netflix series to watch this month (August 2022)

These series have stolen the hearts of their viewers, with their captivating stories, amazing script and direction. These series will make you sit until they finish telling you the story. Archive 81- supernatural mystery thriller, Heartstopper- beautiful romantic drama, and Arcane- your favorite game turned into an even more amazing action series. Your search for the best Netflix series to watch this month ends here; with these series that are simply so good and compelling to keep watching once you start them.

File 81 (2022)

Developed and created by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the famous producer of The Boys, The Vampire Diaries and The Crossing adds another spectacular work to her list. Archive 81 is captivating and engaging; Starring Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner and Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras, this story revolves around a dark cult trying to merge our kingdom with their dark lords. Dan Turner, an archivist, is hired to restore videotapes destroyed in a fire that soon becomes an occult mystery. By viewing Melody’s videotapes, he establishes a connection that allows him to communicate with her and attempts to change her fate. For those looking for a mystery, supernatural, horror or suspense, this is the time; this series will not disappoint you.

Heartstopper (2022–present)

A shy schoolboy who falls in love with the boy who sits next to him, his love story stole the hearts of many. The perfect color grading and cinematography used in this ongoing series, along with some animation effects, are elegant and pleasing to the eye. Created by a young English author, Alice Oseman, whose novel and webcomic, the graphic novel, was adapted into this new series. Written by Alice Oseman herself, this story revolves around Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a shy boy who falls in love with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), an outgoing and intelligent athlete who sits next to him. The story revolves around his love Charlie and his gang of outcasts Tao (William Gao), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Corinna Brown), and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

Arcane (2021-present)

This animated series created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee has a huge fan base between existing and die-hard League of Legends fans and those new to watching this series. Arcane is an action-packed animated adventure series with two sisters as main characters, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) who unfortunately become enemies. Produced by Fotiche under the direction of Riot Games, this series gives audiences goosebumps with its action graphics and accompanying music. Adapted from the incredibly popular League of Legends game, this story is about an endless war between two cities, Piltover and Zaun. Piltover is perfect and advanced, while Zuan is a forgotten sub-city. Arcane technologies and jaw-dropping action sequences make this a must-have series for all gamers and action lovers.

These are three great Netflix series to watch, pick one from your favorite genre and sit down with a pile of popcorn, because you won’t be getting up anytime soon. For action lovers, Arcane is a must-see series, as the graphics, plot, and action are magnificent. This ongoing series broke the internet and topped Netflix’s top ten in over 52 countries in just one week. Heartstopper is a romantic comedy that represents the LGBTQ+ community, the struggles and the beautiful love of a shy boy. Archive 81 is a mystery thriller with an occult and mysterious cult, supernatural activities and realms – everything you need for an exciting mystery watch.