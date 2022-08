The best Netflix Spain movies to watch at any time

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Netflix Spain.

1. 365 more days

Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues and jealousy, while a tenacious Nacho works to break them up.

two. my two lives

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life forks into two parallel realities: in one, she becomes pregnant and must face the challenges of being a young mother in her native Texas; in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her professional career. Through both experiences in her early twenties, Natalie experiences transforming love, her devastating disillusionment, and rediscovers herself.

3. Day shift

She has a week to raise the money to pay for her daughter’s dentistry and classes. But making a living as a vampire hunter is getting riskier.

Four. Emperor Code

A Spanish intelligence agent in charge of preventing terrorist attacks will discover that another unit from the same service is involved in illegal activities. The more he investigates, the more he will be trapped in a world of corruption that will force him to cross the red line.

5. Royalteen: The Heir

As feelings begin to flare between Prince Karl Johan (Mathias Storhøi), Kalle for friends, and newcomer Lena (Ines Høysæter Asserson), Lena is delighted but also skeptical, and for many reasons. Kalle is a party-loving prince and a regular on tabloids and gossip blogs, one of which was posted by Lena herself anonymously until she was found out. Lena is painfully aware that dating the future king could leave them in an impossible situation and she hasn’t told Kalle or anyone else an even bigger secret, which is also why she left her hometown. .

6. wounded hearts

An aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real.

7. In the mind of a cat

Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the leaping pet in this captivating and heartwarming documentary.

8. the unseen agent

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. she will need it

9. youth and witches

An eclectic quartet of teenage wannabe witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

10. Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge

When a mysterious figure begins to target the State Alchemists for their sins against God, Alchemist Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse find themselves at the most vulnerable point of their lives. Meanwhile, the homunculi begin to reveal themselves once more.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Due to its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. ( Netflix)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

During confinement, Netflix Party was an option to bring people closer to their loved ones. (Infobae)

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messages where participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

