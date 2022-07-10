The best new movies and series (March 7-13)

We are approaching spring by leaps and bounds, but winter continues to give its last blows through the Spanish geography.

Since you haven’t come to read about the weather forecast, we’re getting fully into the field of film and series premieres, we have a powerful week.

In addition to the movies and series that we highlight in our list today, remember that we also have obligatory stops with weekly series such as The Walking Dead, which continues the broadcast of the second part of its final season.

Today at Hobby Consoles, we review the best premiere movies and series in Spain during the week between March 7 and 13, 2022.

CYRANO

We start with a serving of period drama starring Peter Dinklagethe unforgettable Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones.

Is about Cyranothe dramatization of the life of Cyrano de Bergeracthe famous 17th century French playwright and novelist.

Joe Wright (Anna Karenina) is in charge of directing this film which, in addition to Dinklage, includes Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan, Monica Dolan, Joshua James, Anjana Vasan, Ruth Sheen, Mark Benton, Richard McCabe, Peter Wight, Tim McMullan, and Colin Mace.

Cyrano arrives in cinemas throughout Spain this Friday, March 11.

NET

On March 11 we have an appointment with Pixar Animation Studios on Disney Plus with Red (Turning Red) the new animated film.

For the third time in a row, Pixar skips a theatrical release and comes directly to Disney Plussomething that has not gone down well within the iconic animation studio.

Red centers on Mei, a very peculiar young student: When she gets angry or upset, Mei turns into a giant red panda.

THE ADAM PROJECT

We jump to Netflix, but we do not change the date. The March 11th reaches the Netflix catalog The Adam Projectthe new tape Ryan Reynolds.

After succeeding on the platform with Red Alert, Reynolds returns with a much more personal film, co-starring Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Alex Mallari Jr., Milo Shandel, and Walker Scobell.

A mid-21st century pilot travels back in time to the present day to rediscover himself as a child.

A film that Ryan Reynolds himself has compared to eighties classics like The Goonies or ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

UPLOAD, SEASON 2

Amazon Prime Video receives this week the arrival of one of its most interesting, satirical and surprising series: Upload.

The second season of the series will put us back into the virtual world where we can “climb” and get away forever from this vile world.

A very daring and fun mix of genres that managed to fascinate locals and strangers alike with its first season.

KOTARO LIVES ALONE

And if you are a fan of endearing animes, this Thursday the 10th you have a date on Netflix with Kotaro lives alonethe platform’s new original anime series.

Kotarō Satо̄ (Satо̄ Kotarō) is a four-year-old boy who moves into the apartment next to an ill-fated manga artist, where he will live alone.

Despite not having parents and his young age, Kotarō has a very orderly life and manages quite well, quite the opposite of some of his… peculiar neighbors.

This concludes our review of some of the best premiere movies and series arriving in Spain this weekboth in theaters and on streaming platforms.

As always, remember that we only highlight a few, but there are many more releases that may interest you, such as Jackass Foreverwith which you can go back to your adolescence and remember what the craziest pain is.