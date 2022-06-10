The best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of June 10

After an intense week of work we arrive at the weekend, time to disconnect a little and dedicate it to leisure and well-deserved rest.

Although what you most want is to leave home, in the hottest times it is best to stay sheltered in the cool of the fan or air conditioning and be entertained with the news offered by the major streaming platforms.

As usual, today, at Hobby Consoles, we collect some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of June 10, 2022.

We start the news from netflix spain highlighting the arrival of season 6 of Peaky Blindersone of the best series out there right now starring a magnificent Cillian Murphy.

Following the events of the previous season, the new episodes of Peaky Blinders will have as a backdrop the threat of World War II and the rise of fascism. Here we refresh everything you need to know before watching the latest season of Peaky Blinders.

Another of the best new netflix series it is Privacya Spanish production starring Emma Suárez, Itziar Ituño, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener and Patricia López Arnaiz.

The Serie follows the lives of four women who are forced to walk the fine line between what belongs to public life and what is part of the private sphere.

VIDEO Trailer of Intimacy, the new Spanish Netflix series that arrives on June 10

In the aftermath of a sex tape leak to the press from a promising politician makes one wonder where the limits of our privacy are, as well as what happens to our lives when our privacy is the main topic of conversation in everything the world.

Following with the Netflix premiere series we have The first death (First Kill)a vampire series based on the book by VE Schwab starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Jonas Dylan Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell.

It tells the story of Juliette, a teenage vampire who has to make her first kill so that he can take his place among a powerful family of vampires.

Juliette targets Calliope, a new girl who has just arrived in town. Nevertheless, Calliope belongs to a dangerous clan that is in charge of exterminating vampires.. To make matters worse, Juliette begins to have feelings for her…

Between the Netflix premiere movies we find Clawa dramatic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez whose plot follows the story of Stanley Sugarman, a run-down talent scout who travels the world in search of promising young basketball players.

During a visit to Spain, Stan discovers a player with great talent as well as a bizarre past, becoming interested in the boy.

However, his team does not approve of the boy’s incorporation, but despite this, Stan brings the young promise to the United States. Against all odds, he has one last chance to prove he has what it takes to succeed in the NBA.. This is our review of Garra.

As for the HBO Max Spain news It is worth highlighting the arrival of season 11 of Shamelessa hilarious comedy starring William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, and Justin Chatwin, among others.

Its plot follows the daily life of the Gallaghers, a dysfunctional family in which disastrous alcoholic single father Frank makes little effort to raise his six intelligent, wild and independent children.being the older sister responsible for bringing the whole family forward.

Between the best premiere movies of HBO Spain we have the trilogy spider-man by Sam Raimi, with Tobey Maguire playing the wall-crawler in a cast made up of Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Rosemary Harris, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Thomas Haden Church, among others.

Adapting the Marvel comics, The films narrate the origin of Spider-Man and how Peter Parker has to deal with the responsibilities that come with having these super powers.. Here we leave you our review of Spider-Man.

within the best premiere series on Amazon Prime Video we have Unlimitedan original production of the platform made in conjunction with Mono Films, Kilima Media and RTVE in collaboration between Spain and the United States.

Starring Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro, the series tells the story of the first trip around the world following the epic adventure of a group of sailors led by Ferdinand Magellan on a journey into the unknown.

A total of 239 sailors left Seville on August 10, 1519 and three years later only 18 starving and sick sailors returned in the only ship that survived the trip, led by the Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano.

With the idea of ​​finding a new route to the “spice islands”, the group headed west and completed a circumnavigation of the globe in one of the greatest feats ever accomplished, completely changing human history by proving that the Earth is round.

Between the best new amazon prime video movies we find Agents 355a spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o whose plot is based on a story made by Chastain herself.

His plot follows a group of female spies who decide to put aside their personal conflicts to prevent a terrorist organization from getting hold of a dangerous weapon with which he could throw the world into complete chaos.

To do this they will form an espionage team known as 355, in honor of the first female spy of the American Revolution. You can read our review of Agents 355 here.

Undoubtedly the highlight among the premieres of Disney Plus is Ms Marvelthe new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Iman Vellani.

It tells the story of Kamala Khan, a young Muslim woman who accidentally gains various magical powers through some bracelets. This is our review of Ms. Marvel chapters 1 and 2.

Another of the best premiere series of Disney Plus Spain it is Motherland: Fort Salemscience fiction thriller starring Taylor Hickson, Amalia Holm Bjelke, Lyne Renee and Jessica Sutton, among others.

The Serie features a dystopian future in which witches are no longer hunted down and burned, but have become the first line of defense for the US military.

Thus begins the training of Tally, Raelle and Abigail, three witches who are preparing to develop their powers to the fullest and face the Spree, a group of terrorist witches who are attacking the whole world.

Couldn’t miss the new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi among the highlights of Disney Plus, where the veteran Jedi continues his mission to rescue little Leia Organa and bring her back to Alderaan with her family. This is our review of Obi-Wan Kenobi part IV.

So far our review of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of June 10, 2022. If you want other recommendations, here we leave you some top series and movies that can be seen completely free on Pluto TV.