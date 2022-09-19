The best new movies and series (September 19-25)

September is the month of going back to school, to work, the launch of the collections by installments that many never finish and the start of the year-end campaign for movies and series.

Proof of this are the premieres that begin to emerge on platforms and cinemas this week and that, in some cases, will accompany us for two or more months.

In addition to those that we collect, do not forget that you have weekly appointments with series like Rick and Morty or The house of the dragon in hbo maxThe Rings of Power in Prime Video o She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk in Disney+.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we highlight some of the best premiere movies and series in Spain that arrive during the week between September 19 and 25, 2022.

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

The new feature film David Cronenberg As a director, he finally arrives this week in Spanish cinemas to take us to a bleak future.

The film, starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewartis set in a future where humanity can surgically manipulate their bodies at will to adapt to their artificial environment.

In Crimes of the Future, Saul Tenser is a performance artist who is revolutionizing the world with his shows in which he represents the metamorphosis of his organs to the public.

Meanwhile, Timlin, a researcher at the Office of the National Organ Registry, follows Saul’s activity closely, admiringly.

DO NOT WORRY DEAR

Beyond the circus that has been its promotional campaign and the problems that there have been, or not, in the filming, this Friday it arrives in theaters Do not worry, dear.

Directed by Olivia Wilde and with a cast led by Florence Pugh, Harry Styles or Chris Pinethis psychological thriller transports us to the lifestyle of the 50s.

Life in Victoria, an experimental corporate town, is about to be shaken up when the idyllic lifestyle of the 1950s begins to unravel.

ANDOR

One of the most famous releases of the month arrives at Disney + this Wednesday: starwars welcomes his new series, Andor, the prequel to Rogue One starring diego moon.

Set five years before the theft of the Death Star plansthe series follows in the footsteps of Cassian Andor before becoming an intelligence agent for the rebel alliance.

The Empire is at the height of its power and the Alliance is a far cry from the cohesive group we met in the original trilogy.

In the midst of a corporate world where only workers can cover each other’s backs, the spark of the Rebellion will begin to ignite in the heart of Cassian Andor.

POKÉMON: THE ARCEUS CHRONICLES

Pokémon fans have an appointment in Netflix this week to watch the anime miniseries Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles.

It is a story encompassed within “Pokémon Travel” that is based on Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

a visit to Sinnoh It will be the beginning of a new adventure for Ash, Pikachu, Goh and Mayaas they try to help a powerful Pokémon face a serious threat.

TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD

In preparation for the imminent arrival of the final batch of episodes of The Walking Dead, AMC+ premieres this week the new anthology inspired by the zombie universe of Robert Kirkman.

We are referring to Tales of the Walking Dead: six episodes that will follow different characters, some new and some returning, in this post-apocalyptic world.

The series stars Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Matt Medrano, William J. Simmons, Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz, Samantha Morton, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez and many more.

There are more releases this week, of course, such as the movie Model 77 or the series Las de laltima row, on Netflix.

Intense days in terms of premieres that leave us this week between September 19 and 25, 2022.