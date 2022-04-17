The best Nokia 5G phones you can buy (Updated 2022)

Share

Nokia has several 5G mobiles in its 2022 catalog. In this buying guide we select the best models and tell you about their main features.

Nokia is a mobile phone company that has not hesitated to update its catalog with several 5G models in recent months. Although it does not maintain a rate of launches as incessant as Xiaomi or Realme, in its offer we can find several 5G mobiles that are worth it.

They are the protagonists of this buying guide, in which we will delve into the Nokia catalog in 2020 to tell you the main characteristics of its best 5G mobiles. There are 4 terminals of different prices, so you can choose based on your budget.

The best Nokia phones with 5G in 2022

Nokia’s mobile offer is not very abundant, but we can still find several good quality terminals. In addition to having good features, in favor of the brand’s mobiles, the fact that they enjoy a good software update policy. If you have a Nokia mobile, you will be one of the first users to be able to enjoy what’s new in Android.

We already know that the next protagonists have 5G and a quick operating system update, now let’s see what are the other specs that make them stand out.

Nokia XR20

The Nokia XR20 It is a mid-range mobile that offers good performance in the different sections. Your processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G which, as its name suggests, has a 5G modem to allow the phone to connect to the fastest networks, so you can surf at maximum speed.

Beyond this connectivity, this smartphone is a good purchase for its resistance. Attention, you can withstand 1 hour completely submerged in water, extreme temperatures and big drops. If we focus on its screen, we discover that it is a 6.67-inch IPS-LCD panel with resolution FullHD+that is, of great size and good resolution.

Two cameras have the Nokia XR20 on the back: 48MP main and 13 MP ultra wide angle. On the front it also has a lens, in this case 8 MP. In terms of autonomy, it arrives without problems at the end of the day thanks to a 4,630mAh battery.

The 4GB+64GB version of the Nokia XR20 is priced at 499 euros, while the 6GB+128GB version goes up to 569 euros. Fortunately, Both are already significantly lower in price. in stores like Amazon and PcComponentes.

nokia x10

The Nokia X10 arrived in Spain in mid-June 2021 to become one of the company’s cheapest mobile phones with 5G. The chip that gives it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 which, as expected, has a 5G modem. It is a Dual SIM mobile, which means that you can use SIM cards at the same time.

This smartphone equips a great 6.67-inch LCD screen with resolution FullHD+. Returning to the processor, it is capable of offering you good performance on a day-to-day basis. In addition, the Nokia X10 has already updated to Android 12, with the promise from Nokia to receive three years of software and security updates.

When it comes to taking pictures and videos, this terminal has four cameras on the back, being 48 MP the main of them. Not bad either 4,470mAh battery With 18W fast charging, you’ll have no trouble getting to the end of the day with power.

The Nokia X10 with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage went on sale for 329 euros, but you can already buy it for around 250 euros at Amazon, at El Corte Inglés and at PcComponentes.

Nokia G50

Another good option among Nokia smartphones with 5G is the Nokia G50, in which you will not lack fast software updates. Before that, we are interested in knowing what the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G the one that gives it life and also compatibility with these faster networks. As we can see, it shares a chip with the Nokia X10.

The Nokia G50 can boast of having one of the largest screens in the entire catalog of the firm. It’s about a 6.82-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution where you can see all the content in great detail. In addition, this Nokia model has long since started updating to Android 12, with three years of system updates.

In the back we find the circular camera module so common in Nokia mobiles. In this case, there are three cameras that are located there: 48MP main, 5 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP depth sensor. In this case, 8 MP front camera it sits in the notch on the screen.

The Nokia G50 easily exceeds the autonomy day, so it makes it easier its large 5,000 mAh battery. The 4GB+64GB model went on sale for 259 euros, while the 4GB+128GB one goes up to 279 euros. Currently, you can buy it at distributors such as Amazon.

nokia x20

The latest 5G model we want to talk to you about is the nokia x20, a mid-range that also promises good performance. It is no surprise to see that his brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, predominant in the Nokia catalogue. It is Dual SIM, so you can use two different phone lines at the same time.

The Nokia X20 also bets on a large LCD screenin this case 6.67 inches with Full HD+ resolution. As a good Nokia mobile that it is, It’s been a while since you updated to Android 12. It also promises three years of system and security updates.

For photos and videos it has four cameras: 64 MP main, 5 MP ultra wide angle and two 2 MP sensors. Together with the 32 MP front camera, these lenses will be able to get good quality images. Regarding autonomy, its 4,470 mAh battery will arrive at the end of the day with charge remaining.

The Nokia X20 went on the market from 379 euros, but already low in price at PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés, Amazon and other online stores.

