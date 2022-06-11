The best non-fiction books to read in 2022

2022 will be a great year for lovers of literature; authors are eager to release their masterpieces written during the pandemic, and readers are ready to take home the most interesting titles and add them to their collection. This list features the top non-fiction releases of 2022 and the sequel to a successful novel. At the moment, the titles are only available in English, but very soon they will also be available in Spanish.





Finding Me (Viola Davis)



The memoir of the most Oscar-nominated African-American actress in Academy history, follows the journey of Viola Davis on her path to self-reflection and self-discovery.

Revealing her troubled childhood, her impoverished youth, a violent father, her path to Juilliard, her journey of perseverance, her courage and her determination to become the acclaimed actress we know today, Davis offers us a raw and unfiltered version of her story. .

The book is intended to encourage readers to live an authentic life and aims to convey the message that “a life worth living can only be born out of radical honesty and the courage to shed facades and be. .. oneself”. Available from April 26, the book is an introspective read full of great wisdom for life.

When the Dust Settles (Lucy Easthope)



In this revealing and highly personal memoir, Lucy Easthope discusses her life as the first person to turn to when disaster strikes. Whether it’s a plane crash, a terrorist attack, or the most recent COVID pandemic, Professor Easthope has spent more than two decades helping the world recover from a variety of challenges.

This book offers a comprehensive look at what a job like this entails on a day-to-day basis, and the author walks us through the years of trauma and healing she has had to deal with as part of her job. An honest, sad, ingenious and hopeful work that should not be missing from our library.

Anyone looking to immerse themselves in a story of perseverance, hope and humanity’s incredible ability to start over from scratch can now get the book, which is available from March 31.



The Bond King (Mary Childs)



A story investigating one of America’s anti-heroes, this play depicts the rise and fall of Bill Gross, a well-known investor, fund manager and founder of Pimco, the great American investment firm. In this book, the author offers a raw and unprecedented look at the life of the bond genius, showing in detail its ups and downs.

Bill Gross was always good with numbers. Eager to use his talents to win large sums of money, Gross began his career in the casinos, where he mastered the most popular games of chance using various strategies, such as card counting in blackjack. This tactic was very profitable for him, but it also earned him numerous bans from casinos across the continent. Decades later, Mary Childs explores the perilous and risky journey of the “bond king” in his successful bid to conquer the bond market.

A Line Above the Sky (Helen Mort)



British contemporary writer Helen Mort’s latest work speaks to her deep love of climbing. Having recently given birth, the author talks about the impact of motherhood on this dangerous sport.

What makes the book extremely engaging to read is that its narrative is intertwined with the memory of another renowned climber, Alison Hargreaves, who died climbing K2 in 1995, and who, like the author, was also mother. In addition, her son decided to follow his legacy and became a climber himself, meeting the unfortunate fate of his mother 24 years later.

Focusing on themes such as fear, passion, motivation, purpose, and risk, the author speaks in favor of pursuing the thrill of adrenaline and risk, regardless of irrational fears and the judgment of others.

The Shame Machine (Cathy O’Neil)



The exploration of an important but intimidating topic such as shame has become very popular in recent years. Fueled by the work of renowned and respected researcher Brené Brown, this revealing new book focuses on shame. Available from March 22, the book talks about the destructiveness of the “shame industrial complex” currently present in our society.

Cathy O’Neil talks about how the use of social networks, among other modern habits, has made shame so natural to us that it is very dangerous. After struggling with her body image and being fat-shamed herself, O’Neil professionally explores and explains the true relationship between shame and power, and why we need to turn around before be too late. An essential read for today’s age.



True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us (Danielle J. Lindemann)



By exploring the impact of reality television on society, the book gives the reader an answer to what makes it so attractive, what it says about us, and why it can be dangerous. From Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Survivor to the most popular song and dance contests, the book looks at the different gratifications viewers get from watching these shows, as well as the psychological reasons for that satisfaction.

Danielle J. Lindemann’s new work is a fascinating look at the human psyche. Reality television, while immensely satisfying and exhilarating, is a hidden reflection of our darker sides, and Lindemann finds out why.

EXTRA: All the Broken Places (John Boyne)



Although not many of us expected that The Boy in the Striped Pajamas would have a sequel, John Boyne surprises us with a new and long-awaited book that tells the aftermath of the tragic end of the world bestseller. All the Broken Places focuses on Gretel, the older sister of the protagonist of the first book.

Three years after the events of the first book, Gretel moves to Paris with her mother, leaving Poland and its tragedies in the past, with the desire to start a new life. Set in the future, we follow the thoughts of 91-year-old Gretel, whose memories of the past are triggered after an encounter with the neighbors’ son, who looks a lot like her little brother.

Starting on September 15, readers will be able to follow the path of Gretel and “examine their conscience regarding their guilt and complicity in the events of those times.”

