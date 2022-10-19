Entertainment

The best of 2000s RnB Thursday, December 8, 2022

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Candlelight: Best RnB of the 2000s, December 8, 2022, .

Candlelight: The Best of 2000s RnB

2022-12-08 19:30:00 – 2022-12-08

EUR 15 35 An intimate atmosphere, by candlelight alone. For public safety, the candles are quality flameless candles.

Candlelight is a magical musical experience in magnificent candlelit places in Marseille. Rediscover the great classics of RnB interpreted by a pianist at the Théâtre de l’Oeuvre!

Program
Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You
Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey – I Know What You Want
Outkast – Ms. Jackson
Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River
Carlos Santana feat. The Product G&B – Maria Maria
Craig David feat. Sting – Rise & Fall
Mario – Let Me Love You
Usher and Alicia Keys – My Boo
Nelly – Dilemma
Destiny’s Child – Survivor
Destiny’s Child – Say My Name
Beyoncé and Jay-Z – Crazy In Love
Usher- Yeah

Artist
Piano – Luigi Ranieri Gargano

An intimate atmosphere, lit by candlelight alone.
Rediscover the great classics of RnB interpreted by a pianist at the Théâtre de l’Oeuvre!

last update: 2022-10-17 by

Click here to add an event to this calendar for free


Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘The island of temptations’ and ‘Incredible duos’ compete tonight for the audience

5 mins ago

Mercato: In full ordeal, Cristiano Ronaldo receives significant support

6 mins ago

The 8 best vampire movies and series

16 mins ago

All about his 2 sons with Jessica Biel – Hollywood Life

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button