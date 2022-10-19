The best of 2000s RnB Thursday, December 8, 2022
Candlelight: The Best of 2000s RnB
2022-12-08 19:30:00 – 2022-12-08
Program
Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You
Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey – I Know What You Want
Outkast – Ms. Jackson
Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River
Carlos Santana feat. The Product G&B – Maria Maria
Craig David feat. Sting – Rise & Fall
Mario – Let Me Love You
Usher and Alicia Keys – My Boo
Nelly – Dilemma
Destiny’s Child – Survivor
Destiny’s Child – Say My Name
Beyoncé and Jay-Z – Crazy In Love
Usher- Yeah
Artist
Piano – Luigi Ranieri Gargano
Rediscover the great classics of RnB interpreted by a pianist at the Théâtre de l’Oeuvre!
