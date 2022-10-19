The best of 2000s RnB Thursday, December 8, 2022

Candlelight: Best RnB of the 2000s, December 8, 2022, .

Candlelight: The Best of 2000s RnB

2022-12-08 19:30:00 – 2022-12-08

EUR 15 35 An intimate atmosphere, by candlelight alone. For public safety, the candles are quality flameless candles.



Candlelight is a magical musical experience in magnificent candlelit places in Marseille. Rediscover the great classics of RnB interpreted by a pianist at the Théâtre de l’Oeuvre!



Program

Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey – I Know What You Want

Outkast – Ms. Jackson

Justin Timberlake – Cry Me A River

Carlos Santana feat. The Product G&B – Maria Maria

Craig David feat. Sting – Rise & Fall

Mario – Let Me Love You

Usher and Alicia Keys – My Boo

Nelly – Dilemma

Destiny’s Child – Survivor

Destiny’s Child – Say My Name

Beyoncé and Jay-Z – Crazy In Love

Usher- Yeah



Artist

Piano – Luigi Ranieri Gargano

An intimate atmosphere, lit by candlelight alone.

Rediscover the great classics of RnB interpreted by a pianist at the Théâtre de l’Oeuvre!

last update: 2022-10-17 by