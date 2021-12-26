The best of 2021: the picks of our favorite artists, from Adam Devonshire to Richard Stuverud

Some of our favorite artists have exclusively compiled for our site their favorite 2021 records, the songs they loved the most and much more.

Among the artists involved: Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire (IDLES), Richard Stuverud (RNDM, Three Fish, Tres Mts., RNDM), Dave Hingerty (The Frames), Dave Hillis (the sound engineer of Ten by Pearl Jam) and Kate Neckel & Eric Lilavois of the Copper Trees.

ADAM ‘DEV’ DEVONSHIRE ADAM ‘DEV’ DEVONSHIRE

Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire is the bassist of one of our favorite bands, the IDLES.

My favorite albums of 2021

Anna B Savage – A Common Turn

Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

TV Priest – Uppers

Mogwai – As The Love Continues

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage

Nuha Ruby Ra – How To Move

Sugar Horse – The Live Long After

Part Chimp – Drool

Snapped Ankles – Forrest Of Your Problems

Richard Dawson + Circle – Henki

My favorite songs of 2021

Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

TV Priest – Press Gang

Sprints – Drones

Horsemeat Scandal – Relentless Energy

Sugar Horse – Shouting Judas at Bob Dylan

My favorite movie of 2021

Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell

My favorite TV series of 2021

The Queens Gambit

My favorite concert of 2021

Sex Swing – Crofters Rights

Modest Mouse – The Masquarade

The best moment of 2021

Finally being able to tour again!

RICHARD STUVERUD RICHARD STUVERUD

Richard Allen Stuverud Jr. is a Seattle drummer. Stuverud played with Jeff Amente in the groups Three Fish, Tres Mts. and RNDM and recorded a demo of Nothingman with JA and Eddie Vedder in 1993 (included in the Vs. and Vitalogy box set released in 2011).

Stuverud has also collaborated on all of Jeff Ament’s solo records, Tone, While My Heart Beats, Heaven / Hell and I Should be Outside. His debut album, Memories in Kodachrome, was released on May 1, 2020. The 7 ” Not Afraid / Put your Guns Down was released in 2017 for Monkeywrench and was produced by Jeff Ament.

My favorite albums of 2021

IDLES – Crawler

Lord Huron – Long Lost

The Killers – Pressure Machine

Ament – I Should Be Outside

The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

My favorite songs of 2021

Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl – Eazy Sleazy

The Killers – Sleepwalker

Richard Stuverud – The Big Love

Ament – Sweet Boy

Mannequin Pussy – Control

My favorite movie of 2021

The Beatles: Get Back by Peter Jackson

My favorite book of 2021

Woke Racism by John McWhorter

My favorite concert of 2021

In addition to Wilco, Beck live at the Ohana Encore

The best moment of 2021

The best moment this year was recording a song from my next album with my son Alexander

DAVE HINGERTY DAVE HINGERTY

Dave Hingerty is an Irish drummer and photographer. He made and continues to be part of the Frames, the Glen Hansard group.

Dave has collaborated in studio and live with: Kila, Josh Ritter, Paul Brady, The Frames, Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder, The Swell Season, Rosanne Cash, and many more. He played drums and percussion on several pieces including on the Flag Day soundtrack.

My favorite albums of 2021

Madlib – Sound Ancestors

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Flag Day Soundtrack (with Eddie & Oliva Vedder, Cat Power and Glen Hansard)

Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince

Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

War On Drugs – I don’t live here anymore

St. Vincent – Daddy’s home

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

My favorite songs of 2021

Villagers – The First Day

The Mary Wallopers – Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice

My favorite movie of 2021

A Quiet Place Part 2 by John Krasinski

Petite Maman by Céline Sciamma

Summer of Soul by Questlove

My favorite TV series of 2021

Maid

My favorite book of 2021

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

My favorite concert of 2021

Play a concert with An Emotional Fish and Orchestra at 3 Arena three weeks before getting Covid

The best moment of 2021

Finding out that I would become a father again

JOHN WICKS JOHN WICKS

John Wicks is a drummer born and raised in Missoula, Montana.

Wicks is a founding member of Fitz and the Tantrums and has co-written several of their songs. In 2021 he formed with Jeff Ament DEAF CHARLIE which will release their debut album in the course of 2022.

My favorite records of 2021

Binki – Motor Function

Dijon – Absolutely

Thundercat – It is what it is

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Silk Sonic – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Black Pumas – Black Pumas

John Carroll Kirby – Septet

Jungle – Loving In Stereo

Yebba – Dawn

Remi Wolf – Juno

My favorite songs of 2021

Bakar – First Time

Shelley FKA Dram – Cha Cha

Thundercat – Dragonball Durag

Binki – Clay Pigeon

Remi Wolf – Disco Man

My favorite movie of 2021

The Alpinist by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen

My favorite TV series of 2021

Letterkenny

My favorite book of 2021

Breathe: A Life in Flow by Rickson Gracie and Peter Maguire

My favorite concert of 2021

The New Respects

The best moment of 2021

Get my children vaccinated

DAVE HILLIS DAVE HILLIS

Dave Hillis was the sound engineer on Ten, Pearl Jam’s debut and has worked on records such as Mother Love Bone’s namesake, the Singles soundtrack, and with bands such as Alice In Chains, Blind Melon and many others. In recent years he has often worked with Greg Dulli and the Twilight Singers.

Dave lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his wife and daughter.

My favorite records of 2021

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Bob Dylan – Springtime in New York

Spiritualized – Everything was Beautiful

Måneskin – Theater of Wrath: Vol. I

Go A Band – Shum

Ark – KicK iii

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lana Del Ray- Chemtrails over the Country Club

My favorite songs of 2021

Måneskin – SHUT UP AND GOOD

Billie Eilish – Getting Older

Go A Band – Shum

Olivia Rodrigo- Brutal

Eddie Vedder – Long Way

My favorite movie of 2021

The House of Gucci by Ridley Scott

My favorite TV series of 2021

The Flight Attendant

My favorite book of 2021

My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci

My favorite concert of 2021

Harry Styles

My favorite moment of 2021

Spending time with my family

KATE NECKEL KATE NECKEL

Kate Neckel is an artist and a musician. Neckel’s works have been exhibited in international exhibitions. In 2019, Kate formed the Infinite Color & Sound project with Mike McCready, recording several songs in the studio and performing live with guests such as Danny Clinch and Josh Klinghoffer.

In 2021, Kate released Rêver, her group’s debut album, Copper Trees.

My favorite records of 2021 (a mix of past and present)

Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue

The Strokes – New Abnormal

The Beatles – Revolver

Fleetwood Mac – Rumors

The Velvet Underground – Loaded

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

Francoise Hardy – Francoise Hardy

The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers

The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main St.

Gram Parsons – Return of the Grievous

My favorite songs of 2021

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Range Brothers

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

Baby Keem – Scars

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

My favorite movie of 2021

The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes

My favorite TV series of 2021

The Beatles: Get Back

My favorite book of 2021

Second Place by Rachel Cusk

My favorite concert of 2021

I didn’t go to any concerts

My favorite moment of 2021

Meeting up with my parents at the airport and when my husband and children were fully vaccinated

ERIC LILAVOIS ERIC LILAVOIS

Eric Lilavois is a producer, musician and songwriter.

Lilavois is one of the owners of the London Bridge Studio in Seattle, studios where records such as Ten by Pearl Jam, Shine by Mother Love Bone, Louder Than Love by Soundgarden, Dirt by Alice In Chains, and Blind Melon albums have been recorded and by Temple Of The Dog. In 2021, Eric released Rêver, his band’s debut album, Copper Trees.

My favorite albums of 2021

Aro Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Lucy Dacus – Home Video

Ayron Jones – Child of The Stale

St. Vincent – Deddy’s Home

CHYRCHES – Screen Violence

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Brand Carlile – In These Silent Days

Courtney Barnett – Things that take time, take time

WH – Mammoth WVH

Indigo De Souza – Any Shape You Take

My favorite songs of 2021

Brandi Carille – Right On Time

The Linda Lindas – Racist Sexist Boy

Julien Baker – Hard Line

Glass Waves – Heat Waves

Arlo Parks – Hurt

My favorite movie of 2021

Summer of Soul by Questlove

My favorite TV series of 2021

Ted Lasso

My favorite book of 2021

Renegades: Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama

My favorite concert of 2021

SMASH Benefit at The Moore in Seattle

My favorite moment of 2021

Two weeks later my entire family and elderly parents were fully vaccinated