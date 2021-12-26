The best of 2021: the picks of our favorite artists, from Adam Devonshire to Richard Stuverud
Some of our favorite artists have exclusively compiled for our site their favorite 2021 records, the songs they loved the most and much more.
Among the artists involved: Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire (IDLES), Richard Stuverud (RNDM, Three Fish, Tres Mts., RNDM), Dave Hingerty (The Frames), Dave Hillis (the sound engineer of Ten by Pearl Jam) and Kate Neckel & Eric Lilavois of the Copper Trees.
ADAM ‘DEV’ DEVONSHIRE
Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire is the bassist of one of our favorite bands, the IDLES.
My favorite albums of 2021
Anna B Savage – A Common Turn
Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark
TV Priest – Uppers
Mogwai – As The Love Continues
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage
Nuha Ruby Ra – How To Move
Sugar Horse – The Live Long After
Part Chimp – Drool
Snapped Ankles – Forrest Of Your Problems
Richard Dawson + Circle – Henki
My favorite songs of 2021
Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
TV Priest – Press Gang
Sprints – Drones
Horsemeat Scandal – Relentless Energy
Sugar Horse – Shouting Judas at Bob Dylan
My favorite movie of 2021
Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell
My favorite TV series of 2021
The Queens Gambit
My favorite concert of 2021
Sex Swing – Crofters Rights
Modest Mouse – The Masquarade
The best moment of 2021
Finally being able to tour again!
RICHARD STUVERUD
Richard Allen Stuverud Jr. is a Seattle drummer. Stuverud played with Jeff Amente in the groups Three Fish, Tres Mts. and RNDM and recorded a demo of Nothingman with JA and Eddie Vedder in 1993 (included in the Vs. and Vitalogy box set released in 2011).
Stuverud has also collaborated on all of Jeff Ament’s solo records, Tone, While My Heart Beats, Heaven / Hell and I Should be Outside. His debut album, Memories in Kodachrome, was released on May 1, 2020. The 7 ” Not Afraid / Put your Guns Down was released in 2017 for Monkeywrench and was produced by Jeff Ament.
My favorite albums of 2021
IDLES – Crawler
Lord Huron – Long Lost
The Killers – Pressure Machine
Ament – I Should Be Outside
The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
My favorite songs of 2021
Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl – Eazy Sleazy
The Killers – Sleepwalker
Richard Stuverud – The Big Love
Ament – Sweet Boy
Mannequin Pussy – Control
My favorite movie of 2021
The Beatles: Get Back by Peter Jackson
My favorite book of 2021
Woke Racism by John McWhorter
My favorite concert of 2021
In addition to Wilco, Beck live at the Ohana Encore
The best moment of 2021
The best moment this year was recording a song from my next album with my son Alexander
DAVE HINGERTY
Dave Hingerty is an Irish drummer and photographer. He made and continues to be part of the Frames, the Glen Hansard group.
Dave has collaborated in studio and live with: Kila, Josh Ritter, Paul Brady, The Frames, Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder, The Swell Season, Rosanne Cash, and many more. He played drums and percussion on several pieces including on the Flag Day soundtrack.
My favorite albums of 2021
Madlib – Sound Ancestors
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Flag Day Soundtrack (with Eddie & Oliva Vedder, Cat Power and Glen Hansard)
Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince
Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime
Deafheaven – Infinite Granite
War On Drugs – I don’t live here anymore
St. Vincent – Daddy’s home
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
My favorite songs of 2021
Villagers – The First Day
The Mary Wallopers – Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice
My favorite movie of 2021
A Quiet Place Part 2 by John Krasinski
Petite Maman by Céline Sciamma
Summer of Soul by Questlove
My favorite TV series of 2021
Maid
My favorite book of 2021
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
My favorite concert of 2021
Play a concert with An Emotional Fish and Orchestra at 3 Arena three weeks before getting Covid
The best moment of 2021
Finding out that I would become a father again
JOHN WICKS
John Wicks is a drummer born and raised in Missoula, Montana.
Wicks is a founding member of Fitz and the Tantrums and has co-written several of their songs. In 2021 he formed with Jeff Ament DEAF CHARLIE which will release their debut album in the course of 2022.
My favorite records of 2021
Binki – Motor Function
Dijon – Absolutely
Thundercat – It is what it is
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Silk Sonic – An Evening with Silk Sonic
Black Pumas – Black Pumas
John Carroll Kirby – Septet
Jungle – Loving In Stereo
Yebba – Dawn
Remi Wolf – Juno
My favorite songs of 2021
Bakar – First Time
Shelley FKA Dram – Cha Cha
Thundercat – Dragonball Durag
Binki – Clay Pigeon
Remi Wolf – Disco Man
My favorite movie of 2021
The Alpinist by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen
My favorite TV series of 2021
Letterkenny
My favorite book of 2021
Breathe: A Life in Flow by Rickson Gracie and Peter Maguire
My favorite concert of 2021
The New Respects
The best moment of 2021
Get my children vaccinated
DAVE HILLIS
Dave Hillis was the sound engineer on Ten, Pearl Jam’s debut and has worked on records such as Mother Love Bone’s namesake, the Singles soundtrack, and with bands such as Alice In Chains, Blind Melon and many others. In recent years he has often worked with Greg Dulli and the Twilight Singers.
Dave lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his wife and daughter.
My favorite records of 2021
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Bob Dylan – Springtime in New York
Spiritualized – Everything was Beautiful
Måneskin – Theater of Wrath: Vol. I
Go A Band – Shum
Ark – KicK iii
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lana Del Ray- Chemtrails over the Country Club
My favorite songs of 2021
Måneskin – SHUT UP AND GOOD
Billie Eilish – Getting Older
Go A Band – Shum
Olivia Rodrigo- Brutal
Eddie Vedder – Long Way
My favorite movie of 2021
The House of Gucci by Ridley Scott
My favorite TV series of 2021
The Flight Attendant
My favorite book of 2021
My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
My favorite concert of 2021
Harry Styles
My favorite moment of 2021
Spending time with my family
KATE NECKEL
Kate Neckel is an artist and a musician. Neckel’s works have been exhibited in international exhibitions. In 2019, Kate formed the Infinite Color & Sound project with Mike McCready, recording several songs in the studio and performing live with guests such as Danny Clinch and Josh Klinghoffer.
In 2021, Kate released Rêver, her group’s debut album, Copper Trees.
My favorite records of 2021 (a mix of past and present)
Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue
The Strokes – New Abnormal
The Beatles – Revolver
Fleetwood Mac – Rumors
The Velvet Underground – Loaded
Kendrick Lamar – Damn
Francoise Hardy – Francoise Hardy
The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers
The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main St.
Gram Parsons – Return of the Grievous
My favorite songs of 2021
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Range Brothers
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Baby Keem – Scars
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
My favorite movie of 2021
The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes
My favorite TV series of 2021
The Beatles: Get Back
My favorite book of 2021
Second Place by Rachel Cusk
My favorite concert of 2021
I didn’t go to any concerts
My favorite moment of 2021
Meeting up with my parents at the airport and when my husband and children were fully vaccinated
ERIC LILAVOIS
Eric Lilavois is a producer, musician and songwriter.
Lilavois is one of the owners of the London Bridge Studio in Seattle, studios where records such as Ten by Pearl Jam, Shine by Mother Love Bone, Louder Than Love by Soundgarden, Dirt by Alice In Chains, and Blind Melon albums have been recorded and by Temple Of The Dog. In 2021, Eric released Rêver, his band’s debut album, Copper Trees.
My favorite albums of 2021
Aro Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Lucy Dacus – Home Video
Ayron Jones – Child of The Stale
St. Vincent – Deddy’s Home
CHYRCHES – Screen Violence
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Brand Carlile – In These Silent Days
Courtney Barnett – Things that take time, take time
WH – Mammoth WVH
Indigo De Souza – Any Shape You Take
My favorite songs of 2021
Brandi Carille – Right On Time
The Linda Lindas – Racist Sexist Boy
Julien Baker – Hard Line
Glass Waves – Heat Waves
Arlo Parks – Hurt
My favorite movie of 2021
Summer of Soul by Questlove
My favorite TV series of 2021
Ted Lasso
My favorite book of 2021
Renegades: Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama
My favorite concert of 2021
SMASH Benefit at The Moore in Seattle
My favorite moment of 2021
Two weeks later my entire family and elderly parents were fully vaccinated