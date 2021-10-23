News

The best of compositions written by John Williams for the first time in Italy with an orchestra of 70 elements

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The repertoire of the genius of cinematographic music for the first time in Italy with an orchestra of 70 elements. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, from Schindler’s Listto Indiana Jones, from Superman to Jurassic Park: a musical journey into the myth of John Williams.

Daniel Simon – Producer of the show – e Matthias G. Kendliger – Conductor of the orchestra of 70 musicians – present with ZED !, The best of John Williams live in 5 special events in Italian theaters in March 2022. The tour will start from Teatro del Verme from Milan the March 18, 2022, the March 19 will be at Gran Teatro Morato fromBrescia, the March 20 to the Gran Teatro Geox from Padua, the March 21 to the Colosseum Theater from Turin, the March 22 to the Verdi Theater from Florence.

Kendlinger and the prestigious K&K Philharmonic with a masterful execution they will lead the Italian spectators on a journey into the fascinating world of Williams. Through space at the speed of light, into the depths of the sea and into the magic of music: an exciting and powerful live concert. John Williams, the most successful film music composer of all time, has worked with legendary directors: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. In his career he has received 5 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, 24 Grammys and has been nominated internationally more than 100 times.

Founded by Kendlinger in 2002 the K&K Philarmonic he has played in major European concert halls, such as KKL Luzern, Musikverein in Vienna and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, as well as in Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm; was nominated the best traveling orchestra in Europe, with a musical journey of over 100 concerts a year that has already touched 19 countries, more than 130 cities and which has been applauded by over 2,000,000 spectators.

The Tour is produced and promoted by Zed! Tickets are available in the circuits Ticketmaster And Ticketone. Tickets already sold are valid for the respective rescheduled evenings.

Loading...
Advertisements

Official Radio: Radio Monte Carlo.

Cs David Bonato

8.03.22 Milan – Dal Verme Theater – h.21: 00

19.03.22 Brescia – Gran Teatro Morato – h.21: 30

20.03.22 Padua – Gran Teatro Geox – h.21: 30

21.03.22 Turin – Colosseum Theater – h.21: 00

22.03.22 Florence – Verdi Theater – h.20: 45


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
591
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
489
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
412
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
406
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
328
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top