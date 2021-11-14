The best of Elle Decor from 8 to 14 November 2021

The most beautiful nature photo in Europe was selected from among 19 thousand shots from 36 countries and made by thousands of professionals. But only one got the better of all. Here it is, the image that won the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year award: a series of luminescent hats of a group of jellyfish were immortalized illuminating the sea water – and it is immediately cult rain photography by like. To this naturalistic and photographic narration (beautiful), this week we have combined a story that links a city to one of the faces of Italian cinema: Rome and Carlo Verdone. A love, a union, an open relationship (in the eyes of the public) that has lasted for many years now, between ups and downs, betrayals and jealousies, misunderstandings and tenderness, contempt and admiration. And speaking of the city, in recent days the attention has also turned to the Milanese real estate market. The question is: Is Milan escaping the hands of the Milanese? Because Rialto Holdco, which is part of the American group Blackstone, has officially bought all the properties of the Reale Italian company, the historic Milanese company founded in 1826 that brings together over three hundred families of the Milanese and Lombard aristocracy. Finally, among the most read articles of the week there are also those concerning two nautical projects, one owned by Steven Spielberg – for sale – and the other by Lazzarini Design. Have you already seen them?