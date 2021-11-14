The best of Elle Decor from 8 to 14 November 2021
The most beautiful nature photo in Europe was selected from among 19 thousand shots from 36 countries and made by thousands of professionals. But only one got the better of all. Here it is, the image that won the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year award: a series of luminescent hats of a group of jellyfish were immortalized illuminating the sea water – and it is immediately cult rain photography by like. To this naturalistic and photographic narration (beautiful), this week we have combined a story that links a city to one of the faces of Italian cinema: Rome and Carlo Verdone. A love, a union, an open relationship (in the eyes of the public) that has lasted for many years now, between ups and downs, betrayals and jealousies, misunderstandings and tenderness, contempt and admiration. And speaking of the city, in recent days the attention has also turned to the Milanese real estate market. The question is: Is Milan escaping the hands of the Milanese? Because Rialto Holdco, which is part of the American group Blackstone, has officially bought all the properties of the Reale Italian company, the historic Milanese company founded in 1826 that brings together over three hundred families of the Milanese and Lombard aristocracy. Finally, among the most read articles of the week there are also those concerning two nautical projects, one owned by Steven Spielberg – for sale – and the other by Lazzarini Design. Have you already seen them?
1
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL NATURAL PHOTO IN EUROPE IS A CRY FROM THE ALARM OF OUR SEAS
The 2021 winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the annual award dedicated to nature photos, is the Spanish photographer Angel Fitor, which fascinated the jury with his own Medusa BalletThe winning photo, selected from over 19,000 shots from 36 countries and taken by a thousand professionals, shows jellyfish in the Spanish lagoon of the Mar Menor, the largest expanse of salt water in Europe, where four million died at the end of August. and a half tons of fish due to fertilizer residues used in agriculture.
See all the photos
2
VITA DA CARLO (VERDONE) IS ALSO A LOVE STORY FOR ROME
Rome And Carlo Verdone, Carlo Verdone and Rome. A love, a union, an open relationship (in the eyes of the public) that has lasted for many years now, between ups and downs, betrayals and jealousies, misunderstandings and tenderness, contempt and admiration. In the capital he was born there, it is there that he lives and – this is also known – it is there that his favorite team is based, but it is in the Carlo Verdone’s film that Rome becomes, even when it is not, a decisive protagonist who joins the actors and actresses in flesh and blood, acting as a background and almost always ending up emerging amid eternal beauty and unsolved problems, between monuments and squares, fountains and palaces , green spaces and bulky seagulls, garbage and a lot of chaos.
Read the whole article
3
ARE MILAN AND ITS BUILDINGS ESCAPING FROM THE HANDS OF THE MILANESE?
America beats Italy. Or rather, New York buys Milan. Rialto Holdco, which belongs to the US group Blackstone, has officially purchased all the properties of the Royal Italian company, the historic Milanese company founded in 1826 that brings together over three hundred families of the Milanese and Lombard aristocracy. The real estate sale for almost 1.3 billion euros has therefore seen some of the buyers pass into the pockets of the buyers the most important historic buildings in the city, marking the streets of luxury in the shadow of the Madonnina a change of paradigm: is Milan escaping from the hands of the Milanese?
Read the whole article
4
WILL THIS YACHT WITH A “HOLE” IN THE HULL BE THE FUTURE OF BOATING?
A hole in the hull is certainly something no one would ever wish for while sailing aboard any boat, yet there are those who have managed to make it a strong point in a nautical project amazing. Lazzarini Design Studio he conceived Shape, superyacht 69 meters long, whose shape – as the name implies – challenges the canons of the nautical tradition. The studio, founded by Pierpaolo Lazzarini, is renowned for having proposed over the years projects, both nautical and otherwise, that are bold and completely out of the ordinary: even with Shape, the ability to see beyond is certainly not denied.
See all the photos
5
10 FRESH PRINTED BOOKS TO READ IN NOVEMBER
The editorial releases in these autumn months. The invitation to read is always valid, as also emerges from the not too encouraging results of the research project “Reading in the pandemic # 1. New reading paths for Italians”, the result of the collaboration between the Center for books and reading (CEPELL) and the Italian Publishers Association (AIE), presented at the last International Book Fair in Turin. The data collected showed a decrease in the percentage of Italians who read (at least one book, including manuals, ebooks and audiobooks in the last year): from 65% in 2019 to 59% in 2020 to fall again to 56% this year.
Read the whole article
6
THE TYPICAL AMSTERDAM HOUSE THAT BRINGS TRADITION INTO THE FUTURE
Vijzelgracht House is one of those typical Amsterdam houses that tourists photograph while walking through the canals: tall and narrow, squeezed between the other houses like an old volume on a bookcase shelf, if it weren’t for the sloping roof that rises above the line of the buildings, as if to seek some respite. Erected in 1670, this house brings with it a piece of the history of the Dutch city, from when Vijzelgracht was an area of weavers, a craftsman’s engine that pulsated on the surface of the water.
See all the photos
7
THE NEW JAPANESE LIBRARY DEDICATED TO MURAKAMI IS A MONUMENT (LITERARY) SIGNED KENGO KUMA
Between the pages of The Art of Running, one of the most famous novels of the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, we read this sentence: “Everyone leaves his mark in the place he feels most belongs to him”. And the numerous fans around the world, perhaps still students, will like to know that there is a place, strong in combining literature and architecture, which collects all the literary traces of the Kyoto author. That place is the library that inhabits the spaces of the Waseda University in Tokyo. Designed by the archistar Kengo Kuma, the Waseda International House of Literature otherwise, in unofficial jargon, the Haruki Murakami Library – namely the Murakami library. After all, Murakami himself studied on campus and, recently, he also donated a series of materials that have given life to an archive of his works.
See all the photos
8
STEVEN SPIELBERG SELLS HIS MEGAYACHT FOR 131 MILLION EUROS
The award-winning director Steven Spielberg he just sold his extra-luxury megayachts Seven Seas. According to Mansion Global, the yacht, 86 meters long, would have an estimated value of around 131 million euros, although obviously the details of the sale or the name of the lucky new owner are not known.
See all the photos
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io