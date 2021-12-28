The best of music in 2021

1. VIDEOGAME MUSIC – RADIOHEAD AND PLAYER 2 ORCHESTRA Not just entertainment for teenagers, videogames are much more: they are a key to understanding society that is always looking for new ways and interpretations and for this reason it has an ever-increasing social and imaginary impact. The Ministry of Culture also noticed this and promoted it this year as a cultural asset, recognizing the tax credit . The Player 2 Orchestra, a project born from the common passion of young musicians for the soundtracks of video games, films, and animated films. Imagine hearing the music of Zelda, Skyrim, Assassin’s Creed, LOL And Stranger Things live: to make them, it is precisely the P2O, the first Italian symphony orchestra specialized in the execution of video game soundtracks and cult films. Outside Italy, on the other hand, it was none other than i Radiohead that accompanied their triple album Kid A Mnesia with an interactive digital experience. Released on PC, Mac and PS5, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is a digital installation dedicated to the 21 years of the album Kid A and at 20 of Amnesiac: partly online exhibition divided into rooms / songs, partly explorable music video in subjective.

2. THE MUSICAL MUSEUM OF THE YEAR – MUDI INSIDE THE COCORICÒ DISCO IN RICCIONE Coco frame The musical event of the year was the birth of the MUDI MUseo DIscocratico : the first museum housed in a club in Italy, the Cocoricò in Riccione. Always avant-garde and attentive to new cultural movements, frequented by the world of art and music (including the late Franco Battiato), Cocoricò welcomes in its new spaces projects by artists including video art, live performances, live music, painting, sculpture, photography, theater and cinema. The new management that took over the place, left in a state of neglect after three years of inactivity, has also returned to the public a CLUB totally rebuilt and renovated both indoors and outdoors, with new generation visual and audio technical systems.

3. MUSIC ON NFT – DAVIDE DILEO (BOOSTA) Davide Boosta Dileo. Photo © Davide DAmbra Immersive technologies allow artists to connect more and more with their fans: immersive live concerts, virtual events in the metaverse and the growing use of NFTs are radically transforming the market compared to how we know it today. The Non Fungible Token, a certificate that certifies the originality of the digital work, allowing it to be exchanged and therefore sold without intermediaries, has sparked the interest of many musicians open to new market frontiers. Among these he stood out Davide (Boosta) Dileo , absolute protagonist this year in Turin, where he opened a gallery and where at the OGR he exhibits until February 14 the site-specific and participatory sound installation Mangroove, curated by Francesca Canfora: in fact, he created together with the cartoonist Danijel Žeželj (author of Batman for Marvel) to a project of NFT unique works of art and music.

4. LIVE MUSIC MANAGEMENT – BIGLIA STAGES ON THE TRACK ON with Riccardo Sinigallia, Adriano Viterbini and Ice One In a complex period for the Italian economy due to Covid-19 and the uncertainty about the future of live music, BIGLIA – stages on the track, the new ATER Foundation circuit dedicated to this sector which involves 4 live clubs (including the legendary Locomotiv of Bologna which had as its first protagonists the ON project with Riccardo Sinigallia, Adriano Viterbini and Ice One) and 2 theaters in the Emilia-Romagna area. In fact, the project immediately pursued the aim of identifying Emilia-Romagna as a reference point for a new management model, based on creative residences and the co-design of ad hoc musical contents, with new opportunities for young artists. . “Unpublished, fresh, innovative musical projects, far from the consumer marketing to which much of contemporary pop music seems doomed“, he has declared Roberto De Lellis, director of ATER Foundation. “If we want to return to filling the clubs we have to bet on the “here and now”, the unrepeatability and uniqueness of the events“.

5. ALBUM OF THE YEAR – WE, THEY, THE OTHERS OF MARRACASH WE, THEM, THE OTHERS – MARRACASH Album of the year, released on the verge of ending, soon became a listening loop. First: because it represents a further step forward compared to Person, which had marked the turning point to a more introspective and personal phase; second: because he speaks to us, thirty and forty, with our successes and failures, doubts and street memories (who doesn’t have them, in his own way?); third: because once again the level of production is very high, and today we know that it is a fundamental element to enhance an artist, especially one like Marracash. This year we abandon the xenophilia for a moment and at the top we put, yes, the most complete and mature Italian work of 2021. (Carlotta Petracci)

6. MUSICIAN REVELATION OF THE YEAR – BLANCO Blanco Blanco is the rising star of Italian music and, starting from Sunday 3 April 2022, he will start his first tour which will see him as protagonist in the spring of 2022. In the registry office Riccardo Fabbriconi, born in 2003, has an unclassifiable style, with captivating melodic lines , sing with the aggression and emotionality of adolescence. His debut album, Celestial Blue, certified double platinum, has obtained over 370 million streams made on digital platforms and 160 million views on YouTube. In February Blanco will participate with Mahmood at the 72nd Sanremo Festival in the Champions category with the song Chills.

7. VIDEO CLIP FILMED IN A WORK OF ART – KLAN BY MAHMOOD The video clip Klan from Mahmood, directed by Attilio Cusani, was shot in Fiumara d’Arte, an open-air museum in Sicily, one of the largest monumental parks of contemporary art in Europe, wanted and conceived by the patron Antonio Presti, who has always been involved in projects related to the protection of the collective heritage, the promotion of culture, beauty, spreading values ​​such as ethical commitment and legality, all themes in line with what Mahmood wants to communicate with his music. Filming took place in the rooms of the hotel-museum Atelier on the sea, and at the monumental sculptures of the park: Pyramid – 38th parallel by Mauro Staccioli; Mediterranean Energy, the blue concrete wave by Antonio di Palma, located near Motta d’Affermo; Monument to a dead poet, the blue window on the sea, designed by Tano Festa in the Villa Margi area (municipality of Reitano).

8. MUSICAL PODCAST – THE TECHNO EXHIBITION AT THE MUSEION IN BOLZANO Techno conversations For the exhibition TECHNO at the Museion – Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Bolzano, Francesco Tenaglia, art critic and curator, has produced podcast interviews with those who think, produce and promote the global techno scene. Podcasts are posted online on Spotify while the exhibition is underway and is a great opportunity to discover some of the many aspects related to the history of raves and clubs, such as communities, economies, stories and trends that are investigated through. the testimonies of the protagonists and the protagonists.

9. THE FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR – ALGO: RITMI Algorithms 2021 Live Experience Launched more than a year ago in virtual reality, the 2021 edition of Algo: rhythms took place successfully in a widespread manner, with events hosted and in collaboration with the most similar realities in the search for new languages ​​between music, art and new technologies, such as Club Silencio, at the Gardens of Palazzo Reale, in Turin and Robot Festival in Bologna. This festival conceived by the curator Karin Gavassa it is, in fact, a new project in which experimental music, live coding and immersive experience create a new avant-garde and innovative language between clubbing and contemporary art, focusing on coding and its artistic and educational applications.