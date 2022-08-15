The best of my weddings: the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie that made them the best romantic comedy duo | CHEKA

The duo of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is one of the most popular and beloved of the big screen. The actors have shown that they have great chemistry to make people laugh and move. From their collective work, memorable films such as “Family honeymoon” and “As if it were the first time” have remained, films that are available on platforms like Netflix.

Separately, both have had prolific careers, with great productions and cinematographic challenges. And, of course, they have established themselves in the comedy genre. Within his filmography, there is a tape that started them as a comedy couple and that, to this day, continues to take laughter.

“The best of my weddings” (“The Wedding Singer” in its original language) is the title of the first film that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore starred in 1998. The fusion of their talents was directed by Frank Coraci and it was a box office success, grossing almost five times the initial budget. Here we tell you about its plot and how you can see it online.

Adam Sandler singing sad in the movie (Photo: New Line Cinema)

WHAT IS “THE BEST OF MY WEDDINGS” ABOUT?

The film follows Robbie’s path as a wedding singer. He is one of the most requested of his people, ridgefield, and is happy making weddings a guaranteed place of fun. In the middle of one of his jobs, he meets Julia, a sweet waitress who asks him to sing at her upcoming wedding. Both, in fact, are about to step on the altar.

But nothing will turn out right for Robbie, because he is stood up by the girlfriend, Linda.the same day they should have given the “Yes I accept”. Hurt and devastated, the protagonist stops singing well at weddings and falls into a state of constant pessimism. However, Julia’s presence will help him get out of the hole.

Robbie, in this way, will start forgetting Linda and will find in Julia not only a friend, but to one that is beginning to love. Her love, moreover, has also eluded her despite being engaged to Glenn, her fiancé. And it will take a few comic scenes and a few tense moments for Julia to realize it.

“The best of my weddings” or “The wedding singer” is an entertaining romantic comedy which, with its excesses and ridiculousness, has the merit of being a tender and moving love story, as well as having a great soundtrack and the rocker billy idol to close the funny romantic plot.

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore kissing in the movie (Photo: New Line Cinema)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE BEST OF MY WEDDINGS”?

Adam Sandler as Robbie

Drew Barrymore as Julia

Christine Taylor as Holly

Allen Covert as Sammy

Matthew Glave as Glenn

Ellen Albertini Dow as Rosie

Angela Featherstone as Linda

Alexis Arquette as George

Christina Pickles as Angie

Jodi Thelen as Kate

Frank Sivero as Andy

Patrick McTavish as Tyler

Gemini Barnett as Petey

Billy Idol as Billy Idol

Kevin Nealon as Mr. Simms

Steven Brill as Glenn’s Buddy

Mark Beltzman as Vegas Air Ticket Agent

Shanna Moakler as Flight Attendant

HOW TO SEE “THE BEST OF MY WEDDINGS”?

The movie “The best of my weddings” is available in the catalog of the streaming platform hbo max. To watch the film online, you can click on this link.

TRAILER OF “THE BEST OF MY WEDDINGS”