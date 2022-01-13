the best of OLED and Quantum Dot in one screen

In the last few years the TV market was dominated by OLED and LCD panels, all televisions currently produced are based on these technologies. Over time they have undergone important evolutions and have seen new standards arrive to make the most of them, from 4K to HDR, but there has never been a real paradigm shift. At least until now, because the introduction of QD-OLED technology could represent a small revolution.

A name already known to the most attentive to the latest news in the TV world but in fact wrong, because Samsung has decided to detach itself as much as possible from the OLED world, renaming its QD-Display technology. Certainly a commercial choice, but also made because of the OLEDs we have seen so far, very little remains on a technical level, given the enormous design change necessary for the creation of QD-Display screens.

The limits of OLED technology in image representation

To understand the extent of the change from classic OLED TVs or monitors you need to first understand the limitations of this technology. The OLED panels have undisputed advantages, from the very high contrast to the representation of the transition areas between light and dark.

Precisely these transition areas are a territory in which normal LCD screens struggle to show detail, a limit imposed by a backlight that cannot compete with that of auto emissive panels. The possibility of manage the light for every single pixel makes OLED a perfect technology for image representation, but not in all contexts.

Let’s think, for example, of areas with high brightness, where even the newest OLED panels are able to generate high light peaks. however, losing the ability to visualize colorThis is due to a lower color volume than the Quantum Dot equipped LCD counterpart.

In fact, even the best modern OLED manages to create very high light peaks but without detail in that specific area of ​​the screen, with colors that irremediably tend to white as the brightness rises. This is not a serious problem, it must be said, but it remains a limitation that sooner or later had to be eliminated.

Samsung seems to have managed to do this thanks to the QD-Displays, screens that, in a simple way, combine the ability of OLEDs to better manage darker areas with that of LCDs to show detail in highlights instead. This was possible thanks to the use of Quantum Dots and a total reinterpretation of the structure of OLED TVs as we have known them so far.

Revolution more than evolution

The OLED panels used up to now, all produced by LG, use the WRGB OLED technology. This bases its operation on organic diodes that emit white light, adjustable for each pixel, which is passed through filters that generate color.

The limit of this system are precisely the filters, which reduce light output, as well as color space and volume, making images less saturated and devoid of color detail in high-brightness areas of the screen. In recent years LG has managed to make its OLED panels significantly brighter, but the problems in the representation of color remained.

Problems that, on paper and as seen so far, are completely solved by QD-Display. Samsung did not choose this name only to distance itself from LG’s proposal, but also because the underlying technological change is clear.

It always starts with organic diodes capable of generating light and controllable pixel by pixel, but in this case the light emitted is blue. To create the other colors, above the emissive component Quantum Dots have been placed, which absorb the blue light and then return the red and green, while at the same time letting the blue filter through.

The advantages of this technology are evident, the elimination of the filters of the WRGB OLEDs allows higher light peaks, a much more effective representation of color at high brightness, a higher viewing angle and a higher saturation, which allows you to cover a space major color.

The first tests carried out at CES in Las Vegas show light peaks reaching up to 1500 nits and a color volume of 100%, all data that seem to confirm the goodness of the new panels. Already from their first incarnation then the particular propensity for the gaming world, as TVs equipped with this technology reach 144 Hz, while monitors already reach 175 Hz.

At present the only TV presented is the new Sony A95K, but Samsung also showed its 65-inch model behind closed doors. Alienware also responded to the appeal, with the world’s first 34-inch QD-Display monitor.

The premises are therefore excellent but unknowns remain in the short term, above all related to the production capacity of these panels, which are unlikely to be created in large quantities and compatible with large-scale diffusion. The fact that Sony has used them only on the top of the A95K range speaks volumes, as well as the available cuts, only 55 and 65 inches, a sign that at least for now the availability will be low. Prices remain shrouded in mystery as well, but the fact remains that QD-Displays will play an important role in the growth of TVs’ picture quality in the coming years.